Bravo star Patricia Altschul is really prepared.

Southern Charm fans can be confident that the stars of the Bravo show set in Charleston are taking Hurricane Florence seriously. Cast member Shep Rose is headed out of town, but it sounds like some of the ladies are hunkering down to ride out the storm.

Fans can be confident that Patricia Altschul has a system for hurricane preparedness. Bravo explains that Altschul went on a Costco run with her butler, Michael Kelcourse, who would be handy in any disaster, natural or otherwise, in order to make sure she had everything she might need for the humans and fur kids who live in her home.

Patricia showed off her haul in an Instagram video to guarantee she will “never go hungry,” and Michael once again let us know he’s got the Boy Scout skills down.

“We just got back. We’ve got Bush’s Original Baked Beans; we’ve got 25 percent less sodium Spam, which is absolutely delicious. We have snacking nuts, we’ve got Vienna Sausages in case all the power goes out, and we can’t use the stove. We have Kind healthy grain bars which are very good for snacking, and we have Goldfish to keep our moods up.”

And now that the governor of South Carolina has declared a state of emergency, Altschul shared another Instagram video about boarding up and locking down before Hurricane Florence creeps in on Thursday,

“House on lockdown….shutters wired over plywood, generator inspected, pool water lowered, cars in parking garage, all supplies bought, pets accounted for…. bring it on.”

New mom Cameran Eubanks posted on Instagram the State of Emergency Alert from the state of South Carolina over a photo of her infant daughter, Palmer.

“SC STATE OF EMERGENCY-BEGIN HURRICANE SAFETY PREPARATIONS FOR HOMES & PROPERTY.”

This warning is from SCEMD.org which is the state emergency management division. Cameran seemed to have her fingers crossed that the storm will “turn” and spare Charleston. But she tells her Instagram followers that they will know she’s worried if she starts making Hurricane Beans.

“You will know it’s serious if you see a post about my Hurricane Beans.”

Hopefully, Cameran knows that Miss Patricia is well-stocked and it sounds like Michael is a “Hurricane Beans” expert.

Kathryn Dennis luckily has an option for higher ground as she can head west to the Dennis family homestead in Moncks Corner, South Carolina. But it sounds like Naomie Olindo is staying put as she gets in a “last workout before Hurricane Florence” while also sharing the drink and oyster specials at her family’s restaurant, Nico, which was seen on the last season of Southern Charm.

Be safe, charmers, and enjoy those Hurricane Beans!