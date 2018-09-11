Ariel Winter Rips David Henrie On Twitter For Bringing Loaded Gun To LAX

Many people are still confused as to why Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie brought a loaded gun to an airport, including Modern Family star Ariel Winter. The normally outspoken star took to her Twitter account yesterday to slam Henrie for the incident that happened at LAX.

“So…you didn’t notice the *loaded* gun in your bag when you were packing for the airport????? In other words…why was your gun not stored safely in a place where you knew where it was and why in the f*** was it loaded??”

So far, Winter’s tweet has earned the actress a lot of attention with over 1,700 favorites, almost 100 retweets, and 100-plus comments. Many fans applauded Winter for taking a stance on the issue while a few others clapped back at Winter for being what they referred to as a hypocrite.

“So you don’t like people criticizing the way you dress, but when it someone else doing wrong it is ok to jump on them,” one follower wrote.

But, Winter obviously didn’t like that comment and she was quick to reply back.

“I didn’t know my clothing could physically harm anyone. So sorry.”

One more follower pointed out that Henrie did apologize for the incident and Winter also took time to reply to that Twitter user.

“I’m glad he apologized but there’s a bigger issue. If he wasn’t a celebrity would he just be able to say sorry and walk away after bringing a loaded firearm in his bag to the airport,” she said before continuing to say that she herself is a licensed gun owner and she keeps her guns locked up at all times. Winter says that she would never accidentally bring her gun to an airport.

Yesterday, Fox News reported that David Henrie was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport when TSA agents discovered an M&P Shield 9mm pistol in his bag. The weapon was also reportedly loaded and Henrie was immediately handcuffed and taken to a nearby police station for questioning.

Soon after the arrest, Henrie posted $10,000 bail and was released from prison. He took to his Twitter account to apologize to everyone for the embarrassing incident.

“I take responsibility for the situation at LAX today. I unintentionally brought my legally owned gun which is registered in my name to the airport. I am so sorry for any trouble it caused, but I am appreciative of TSA’s efforts in implementing the safety laws that are in place to protect our beautiful country.”

In addition, the 29-year-old said that the incident humiliated him, but he also thanked the TSA and LAPD for their “kindness” and “professionalism” throughout the ordeal.

David is best known for his roles on How I Met Your Mother and Disney’s show Wizards of Waverly Place.