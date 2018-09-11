Prince Harry And Prince Charles Are ‘Closer Than Ever’ Since He Married Meghan, Reports ‘Daily Mail’

His daughter-in-law Duchess Meghan is reportedly the apple of his eye.

Prince Charles and his youngest son, Prince Harry, are “closer than ever” since Harry married Meghan, for whom the future king of England reportedly has a soft spot in his heart.

As you know (or maybe suspect), Prince Charles and Prince Harry haven’t always seen eye to eye. There are a lot of reasons for that, from Prince Harry’s hard-partying ways in his youth, for which Charles ordered his son into rehab, to the strain between them that emerged in the wake of Charles’ divorce from Princess Diana, and who knows what else.

But now, as The Daily Mail reports, the two have something deep and abiding in common: their mutual love of Meghan Markle.

When her own father was unable to walk Meghan down the aisle, Prince Charles stepped up, bucking tradition and showing his son, and his new daughter-in-law, how much he loved them both. And it was obvious to the millions of people watching back home that the two are quite fond of one another.

Now, a friend of the royal family says that Harry’s marriage to Meghan has helped to bridge the gap between father and son.

“The wedding was a real turning point. Charles showed so much love towards Harry and Meghan, and I think Harry will be eternally grateful to his papa for stepping in and giving Meghan’s hand in marriage. The bond between them is very close.”

And while, publicly at least, Charles has kept his mouth shut about the thorn in the side of the royal family that is Meghan Markle’s father and her two half-siblings, the unnamed source says that Charles has been “very supportive” of his daughter-in-law when it comes to her side of the family.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan have been spending some time with Charles at one of his favorite homes, the Scottish Castle of Mey, which his maternal grandmother, the Queen Mother, purchased back in the ’50s. The pair then spent time with Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth, at her Scottish Balmoral estate.

The news that Harry and Charles are becoming closer comes in stark contrast to news reported earlier this month that Charles and both of his sons, William and Harry, weren’t getting along. As reported by the Inquisitr, an anonymous insider source told the media that Charles and the boys – grown adult men, actually – just don’t get along because they’re different people. It was a rumor that the Palace strongly denied a couple of days later.