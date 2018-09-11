Tyler Balierra Says He’s Not Happy In His Marriage In New ‘Teen Mom OG’ Trailer

Teen Mom OG fans were stunned by some of the content revealed in the brand new trailer, including some heartbreaking scenes with Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra.

According to a Sept. 10 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Tyler Baltierra is seen crying in the trailer as he admits that he is not happy in his marriage to Catelynn Lowell, whom he has been with since he was a young teenager.

As many Teen Mom OG fans already know, Catelynn and Tyler have had a very hard time in their relationship over the past couple of years. The couple is seemingly always struggling with their choice to place their first child, daughter Carly, up for adoption. However, they’re now married and the parents to another daughter, Nova.

Last season, fans watched as Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra got pregnant again, but Lowell sadly suffered a miscarriage. The event swung her back into a depression, which eventually came to a boil during a day when she found herself contemplating suicide. Cate quickly checked herself into rehab, where she spent time off and on over the course of a year.

“If someone asked me, ‘Are you happy in your marriage?’ I’d say, ‘Absolutely not,'” Tyler Baltierra is seen saying as he wipes away his tears during the Teen Mom OG trailer.

The trailer also shows off the other cast members dealing with major life events. Maci Bookout and her husband, Taylor McKinney, are shocked when Taylor reveals that Maci’s baby daddy, Ryan Edwards, had called him in a “fit of rage.” Maci then tells her husband she believes they should go to the police.

As many Teen Mom OG fans may remember, Ryan allegedly threatened to take his son, Bentley, out of Maci’s house, hurt his baby mama, and put a “bullet” in her husband, Taylor. The threats led the couple to file an order of protection against Edwards, which is currently still in effect.

In addition, Amber Portwood is adjusting to being a mother of two following the birth of her baby boy, James. Fans will also see two new additions to the Teen Mom OG cast. Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd are both going to be featured this season.

Bristol is dealing with a rocky marriage, as her husband struggles with PTSD, and Cheyenne will be working on co-parenting with her baby daddy, Cory Wharton, as well as trying to cultivate a new romance.

Teen Mom OG returns to MTV on Oct. 1.