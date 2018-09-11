‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Denise Richards Hit With Lawsuit For Massive Amex Credit Card Bill

The Bravo reality star is reportedly dealing with financial issues as she films the show featuring wealthy Hollywood women.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards will have a big bill to pay once she gets her first paycheck from the hit Bravo reality show. The actress and mom of three is being sued by American Express for an unpaid credit card bill in the eye-popping amount of $20,207.30, according to The Blast.

The charges were reportedly racked up sometime within the last four years before the account was canceled in June. Richards, who recently married boyfriend Aaron Phypers in front of Bravo’s cameras, is also involved in a dispute over nearly $50,000 in delinquent payments to the Malibu equestrian center where she boards her horse.

The Blast reports that Denise Richards’ child support payments from ex-husband Charlie Sheen have been significantly reduced in recent years, so that could be part of the reason for her current financial issues.

In 2016, Richards, as well as Sheens’ other ex, Brooke Mueller, both agreed to a child support reduction from $55,000 per month to less than $25,000 per month each, according to Page Six. Both of the women reportedly agreed to the deal because if they had gone to court, they may have only been granted $10,000 each per month. The former Two and a Half Men star also gave real estate to both of his ex-wives as part of the settlement and agreed to appear on a reality show with Richards.

That reality show could be The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, where Charlie Sheen is expected to make a cameo. In a video obtained by The Blast, Sheen, who was married to Richards from 2002 to 2006, revealed he hasn’t confirmed a Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cameo, but he didn’t rule out a shot of him possibly dropping off Sam and Lola, his two daughters with Richards, if Bravo’s cameras happen to be rolling at the time.

“It’s not been confirmed,” Sheen said. “If they’re rolling and I pull up to drop off one of the girls, then I’ll be on it.”

There have been rumors that Denise Richards will come on as a newbie to the long-running Real Housewives of Beverly Hills franchise as the highest paid cast member ever, per the Daily Mail. Richards is rumored to be receiving a whopping $1 million per season after signing a four-year contract to appear on the Bravo reality show. If that’s the case, the new Bravo star will have no trouble wiping that Amex debt clean.