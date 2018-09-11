Twitter Slams Meghan Markle’s Sister, Samantha, After Her Epic Rant Against The Duchess

Samantha called Meghan Markle a "Duch-A**," and Twitter has some choice words for the half-sister.

Samantha Markle is back at it again. Meghan’s half-sister has said some derogatory things about the Duchess in the past, but this time she took the bashing to new heights by calling her a “Duch-a**.” Her epic rant was on a similar line as her past ones, mainly focusing on blaming Meghan for not speaking to their father, Thomas. A transcript of what was said follows, detailed by Cosmopolitan.

“I am not candy coating anything anymore! The DUCHA** should be humane to our father who has given her everything,… and this media crap can stop! He was the one who was always there for her. Fake waves and smiles can stop. The duchA** can bow to the daddy.”

Unfortunately for Samantha, Twitter fired back with their own choice words. Some users focused on how they think Samantha is jealous.

“Well said, the jealousy and hatred from Samantha is tangible in all this. Sister got the prince, she needs to accept her lot and move on before she becomes a permanently bitter & twisted, envious individual,” one user replied.

Others pointed out that if Thomas needs care, then Samantha ought to go help him herself. One Twitter user said “Why don’t you go and take care of him if you’re so worried?” while another said, “You are closer to him, within his geography location, why haven’t you taken care of your dad.”

Samantha Markle brands sister Meghan ‘DutchASS’ in latest BRUTAL ranthttps://t.co/D7qoFahLpg pic.twitter.com/GI56eiqc52 — Daily Star (@Daily_Star) September 11, 2018

Meanwhile, one user had advice for Samantha, posting that “Social media isn’t really a great place to bully someone so influential. Perhaps an intimate meeting is a better platform to resolve issues of the heart.”

Whatever the case, Samantha hasn’t exactly shied away from sharing her thoughts and feelings on Twitter. The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister seems to show similarities to Thomas Markle — particularly the ways in which her dad has been extremely talkative to the press about all of his personal issues with his daughter.

The entire Markle family debacle has been closely watched by fans of the royal family as well as fans of celebrity drama and gossip in general — with plenty of people chiming in with their opinions on what went wrong. Some blame the royals for not protecting Thomas properly in the weeks leading up to the wedding. Others think that Thomas is the only one responsible, as he consented to the paparazzi photos that bloomed into an uncontrollable scandal.

Samantha Markle Trolled Meghan Markle with Some Elementary-Level Insults https://t.co/NYnESQp2B1 pic.twitter.com/N30vIMzerT — Cosmopolitan (@Cosmopolitan) September 11, 2018

Luckily for Meghan, her mom has been a solid pillar of support. Doria Ragland has not once spoken to the press, and instead reportedly spent time with Meghan and Prince Harry over the summer. Doria’s even been spotted taking nanny classes, and is rumored to be planning a move to the U.K. soon. This has also fueled rumors about Meghan’s potential pregnancy, which has excited fans around the world.