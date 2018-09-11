Steve Yzerman Reportedly Stepping Down As Tampa Bay Lightning GM

Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman is reportedly stepping down, according to Sportsnet. Sportsnet based their story on tweets from NHL insider Elliotte Freidman.

There is word that Steve Yzerman is stepping down in TB, and Julien Brisebois will take over. More to come — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 11, 2018

Friedman followed that up with a tweet that said Yzerman informed Lightning players this morning.

