Steve Yzerman Reportedly Stepping Down As Tampa Bay Lightning GM

Bruce Bennett / Getty Images
Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Steve Yzerman is reportedly stepping down, according to Sportsnet. Sportsnet based their story on tweets from NHL insider Elliotte Freidman.

Friedman followed that up with a tweet that said Yzerman informed Lightning players this morning.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.