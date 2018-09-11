‘Orphan Black’ Actress Tatiana Maslany Starring Opposite Bryan Cranston In Broadway Debut

The award winner is joining the cast of ‘Network,’ which opens this fall.

Canadian actress Tatiana Maslany wowed television audiences with her dynamic portrayal of multiple clones for five seasons on BBC America’s Orphan Black. In 2016, she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for her work on the series, a trophy she is up for again at this year’s Emmy ceremony, which is being held on September 17.

But, is a Tony Award in her future?

The 32-year-old is set to make her Broadway debut this fall in the stage adaptation of the 1976 Oscar-winning movie Network. She will star opposite Breaking Bad lead Bryan Cranston.

According to Playbill, Maslany will play Diana Christensen, the head of a fictional television network. She has some big shoes to fill — legendary actress Faye Dunaway originated the role in the silver screen film and won a best actress Oscar and Golden Globe for her performance.

Network, written by Paddy Chayefsky, is the story of a struggling TV station and its news anchorman, Howard Beale (Cranston), who goes crazy live on air. The distressed anchor’s antics lead to soaring ratings. Terrorism, romance, and journalistic ethics are all part of the compelling drama.

The iconic line “I’m mad as hell, and I’m not going to take this anymore” comes from the film.

Network was first staged at London’s National Theatre in November of 2017. It received rave reviews, especially for Cranston, who also portrayed Beale in the production and won two notable best actor awards for the British production — a Critics’ Circle Theatre Award and an Olivier Award. Maslany will be taking over the role of Christensen from Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey).

Previews for Maslany’s Broadway version of Network start on November 10, with its official opening being scheduled for December 6. It will be staged at the Belasco Theatre and will only run for 18 weeks.

“With it’s A-list cast, Network is expected to be one of the hotter tickets of the fall theatrical season,” noted Variety.

Maslany is a versatile actress who has performed in several theater productions before, just not on Broadway proper. She starred in six shows in her native Canada, including Oliver! and A Christmas Carol, and, earlier this year, she was part of Tracy Letts’ cast in off-Broadway’s Mary Page Marlowe.

If you can’t make it to Broadway, Maslany will soon be seen in theatres in the crime thriller Destroyer. The movie, which is slated to open nationwide on December 25, also stars Nicole Kidman, Sebastian Stan, and Bradley Whitford.