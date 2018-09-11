Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable New Photo Of Baby Girl True Thompson: ‘You Are My Sunshine, My Only Sunshine’

True story: Khloe Kardashian’s baby is simply adorable.

This past week, Khloe Kardashian has been making her Instagram followers super jealous by posting photos of her tropical vacation. Judging by the images, it appears as though the reality TV star is enjoying vacation with her beau Tristan Thompson, her mom, Kris Jenner — and her baby girl, True Thompson.

Along with a few swimsuit snapshots, Khloe has also been sharing photos with her baby girl, much to the delight of her 78 million plus followers. Earlier today, Khloe shared a photo of little True looking as sweet as ever. In the cute photo that was posted to her Instagram account, True plays the part of a vacationer in a chic little black romper.

The 5-month-old sticks her tongue out playfully for the camera and is all smiles. To go along with the tropical theme of the vacation, the tot sits on a white chair with a tropical green, palm tree pattern. It comes as no surprise that the darling snapshot has already earned Kardashian a ton of attention, attracting over 2 million likes in addition to 20,000 comments within just one hour of the post.

Some fans were quick to comment on how adorable baby True is — while countless others told Khloe that they hope she enjoys her vacation.

“Those chunky feeeet. She’s darling,” one user cooed.

“I love baby skin… so smooth and has that natural glow,” another wrote.

“Happiest baby on earth,” one more chimed in.

Based on the photos on her Instagram feed, Kardashian and her family have been having a great time together on their vacation. Khloe has not told her fans where exactly she is vacationing, but it’s easy to see that it’s a tropical spot, perhaps a location in the Caribbean or in Mexico.

Along with photos of baby True, Khloe has also been showing off her amazing figure, especially after her 33 pound weight loss following the birth of baby True. As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Kardashian told fans on her app that she has dropped an impressive amount of weight so far — but still would like to lose at least 17 more post-partum pounds.

“I’m still eating healthy (when I can) and working out, but some days are harder than others. But, for now, I’m just not putting pressure on myself and enjoying being a mommy. I know I’ll hit my fitness goal — and it will feel sooooo good,” the Good American co-founder shared.

In addition to dropping a little more weight, Khloe also says that she wants to tighten her muscles back up. Either way, she looks amazing!