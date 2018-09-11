iPhone XC: Leaked Photos Hint At Possible Color Options For This Year’s Budget iPhone

If the leaks are accurate, Apple's 6.1-inch LCD iPhone could be following in the footsteps of the company's similarly colorful midrange device from 2013, the iPhone 5c.

A new series of leaked photos suggest that the iPhone XC, Apple’s lower-priced iPhone among the three new models the company is expected to unveil at a media event on Wednesday, will come in five color options with a metallic theme.

According to AppleInsider, the photos were originally posted on Monday by longtime mobile device leaker Ben Geskin, and also appeared briefly on the Chinese social media platform Weibo before they were taken down. The images, which show five SIM trays purportedly from the iPhone XC, suggest that the device will be offered with the usual silver and space gray options, as well as red, blue, and brown variants that hearken back to Apple’s budget-priced offering from 2013, the iPhone 5c.

As noted on iMore, the iPhone 5c was offered in blue, green, pink, white, and yellow, and came with plastic casing to distinguish itself from the higher-end iPhone 5s released that year. Apple’s premium iPhones, on the other hand, have typically come in classic shades of gold, silver, and space gray, or variants of such, with the (PRODUCT)RED limited-edition charity models being the lone exception.

The colors hinted at on the new leak slightly vary from those forecasted earlier this year by well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities. According to 9to5Mac, Kuo released a report in July that predicted the iPhone XC will be offered in gray, white, blue, red, and orange. 9to5Mac suggested that the “gray” and “white” variants might refer to the usual space gray and silver color options for Apple’s premium iPhones, though there appears to be a significant difference in the “orange” variant Kuo hinted at and the metallic brown option teased in the SIM tray leaks.

Apart from the wider color variety expected for the iPhone XC, Geskin noted that the SIM trays in his leak appear to be double-sided, meaning they could fit one card per side. This could be a sign that the XC, as well as the higher-end iPhone XS models, will come with dual-SIM functionality to allow users to easily switch from one carrier to another.

Other notable features and specifications that have been rumored ahead of Wednesday’s iPhone launch event include a 6.1-inch LCD display for the iPhone XC, and 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch OLED screens for the iPhone XS. Both devices are expected to come with Face ID technology in lieu of the old Touch ID fingerprint recognition, as well as an edge-to-edge display, per AppleInsider.