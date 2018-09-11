‘Southern Charm’ Stars Thomas Ravenel And Ashley Jacobs Are Secretly Engaged, Reports ‘The Hollywood Gossip’

Jacobs reportedly wants to return to the show to have a 'redemption story.'

Southern Charm stars Ashley Jacobs and Thomas Ravenel are secretly engaged, The Hollywood Gossip is reporting.

As you are well aware, Ashley’s time on the popular Bravo show was controversial, to put it mildly. The California nurse didn’t mix in well with the cast of characters on the show, leading to wild behavior and explosive outbursts. And in the midst of it all, Ashley and Thomas dealt with other issues beyond what was shown to viewers; namely, Ashley stood by Thomas as he weathered allegations of sexual abuse, and Ashley herself withstood allegations that she was a carpetbagger brought in to play the role of Thomas’ girlfriend even though their relationship was never real.

It appears, however, that their relationship was real, as Ashley penned a heartfelt letter and posted it to Instagram, confirming once and for all that their relationship was over and that she was considering what her next step in life would be.

However, the two have been dogged by rumors that, since their breakup, they can’t get enough of each other. They’ve repeatedly “hooked up,” as the kids are calling it these days, according to the gossip mill, and may have even renewed their actual relationship in an on-again, off-again sort of way.

Ashley Jacobs Reveals If She and Thomas Ravenel Will Return to 'Southern Charm' Next Season! https://t.co/K2PIgrN8NJ — Vanderpump Rules (@VanderpumpRules) September 11, 2018

Now, however, the rumor mill posits that they may be permanently back on again in the form of a secret engagement.

What’s the evidence for that? It comes in the form of an Instagram post that has since been taken down. User “Jason Jolly,” with the handle “Saltwater Cowboys,” posted a photo of the two and congratulated them.

“Great to be with this couple on their special day! Congrats and best wishes!”

What’s more, Thomas was sporting a ring on his ring finger, although to be fair, it was on his right hand, not his left.

More Gossip Surrounds Thomas Ravenel And Ashley Jacobs – Are They Engaged? – https://t.co/BszONXcI3o pic.twitter.com/i6TMyrjTnn — Dawn Diaries (@TheDawnDiaries) September 11, 2018

Making the story even more interesting is the fact that two days ago, Ashley posted a picture of herself in a simple white dress, with the caption “Happy.” That picture has also been deleted.

Fans are confused, according to Reality Blurb.

“Literally what……. did they get married??” “Are they engaged?

It could very well be that their friend just meant “special day” in the sense of them being able to be in each other’s company without fighting and that the deletions are meant to shut down speculation that they’re engaged. Of course, unless and until Thomas and Ashley confirm or deny the rumors that they’re engaged, it’s impossible to know for sure.