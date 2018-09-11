President Trump Speaks At Tribute To 9/11 Victims In Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump and First lady Melania Trump attended a solemn tribute to 9/11 victims on the 17th anniversary of the Sept. 11th terrorist attacks.

On the 17th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that rocked the nation on Sept. 11, 2001, President Donald Trump spoke in tribute to the victims, a remembrance pin adorned on his chest.

The event in a field north of Shanksville, Pennsylvania paid tribute to the passengers of United Flight 93 who, after their San Francisco, California-bound flight was hijacked and redirected targeting either the White House or the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 11, 2001, attempted to overtake the hijackers and regain control of the flight. During the struggle the plane crashed, killing everyone on board.

“This field is now a monument to American defiance,” Trump at the site where the aircraft went down 17 years ago. “This memorial is now a message to the world: America will never, ever submit to tyranny.”

“They boarded the plane as strangers, and they entered eternity linked together forever as true heroes,” Trump continued.

President Trump solemnly listened as the victim’s names were read aloud by their survivors at the site of the crash where only days before the Chime Tower, a roughly 93-foot (28-meter) structure representing the final phase of the Flight 93 National Memorial, was dedicated in remembrance of the victims.

Before the event, however, the President struck a much different tone than his uncharacteristic consoler-in-chief role in Pennsylvania on Twitter.

President Trump praised his personal attorney and Mayor of New York City during the Sept. 11 attacks, Rudy Giuliani, this morning, tweeting “Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR!”

The President also took to Twitter early this morning to tweet about his distaste for the ongoing Robert Mueller-led special counsel investigation into his campaign and Russia.

President Trump tweeted in support of a segment he must have seen on Fox News, tagging host Lou Dobbs and Fox News contributor Sara Carter in a tweet made at 4.m. this morning.

The President continued with a later tweet that same day, continuing his online attacks targeting his own intelligence agencies and the Department of Justice.

“New Strzok-Page texts reveal ‘Media Leak Strategy,'” Trump wrote, tagging Fox News. “So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI – but the world is watching, and they get it completely.”

This tweet comes only about a month after former FBI agent Peter Strzok was fired, as previously reported by Inquistr.