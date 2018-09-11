‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Week Of September 17: Bill Comes On To Brooke & Learns Of Katie & Thorne

New 'B&B' spoilers indicate that Ridge could lose his wife to the Stallion.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 17 reveal a shocker: Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will make a move on his ex-wife Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). The only problem is that she is already married to Ridge Forrester! But how will Bill feel when he learns that Brooke’s sister, and his other ex-wife, Katie Logan (Courtney Hope) is engaged to Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher)?

Brooke and Bill have always had that kind of chemistry that blows “Brill” fans away. Over the last two weeks, viewers have seen these two edging closer as Bill sought help from her. As B&B viewers know, Katie is filing for sole custody of Will (Ingo Rademacher) and Bill is not happy at the thought of having his son taken away from him.

Luckily, Brooke shares his point of view and agreed to speak to Katie on his behalf. However, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via The TV Watercooler, reveal that Brooke has endeared herself to the Stallion once again because he will make a move.

“Bill makes a move on Brooke and later finds out about Thorne and Katie’s engagement.”

In a conversation with Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears), Bill said that he was delighted that Brooke was in his corner. But it was his clandestine meetings with Brooke that revealed that he was starting to develop feelings for his ex-wife once again. He told her that they would always love and care for each other and that he would always be there for her.

Bill will always care for Brooke. ❤️ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Es5sVhOnpI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 10, 2018

In turn, Brooke also opened up to Bill about the state of her marriage. She complained that Ridge had chosen his daughter’s line instead of Hope’s. Bill sympathized and said that Ridge should have supported her, even though he had told Justin earlier that he suspected that Ridge would choose Steffy’s line because it made more financial sense. Nevertheless, Bill and Brooke drew closer according to Bold and the Beautiful spoilers.

Bill can’t seem to get this adorable moment in Aspen out of his mind and neither can we! Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at the flashback in today’s episode for #TBT. ???? pic.twitter.com/vivFfsf2P1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 6, 2018

Therefore, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Bill will make a move on Brooke. They have history, understand each other and support each other’s dreams. But what will Ridge do once he finds out that Dollar Bill wants his woman?

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Inquisitr, tease that Thorne will propose to Katie on Friday, September 14. She will accept his proposal and will announce the news during the week of September 17. She will also tell Bill that she is engaged and the jury is out on how he will react to the news.

The jury will also be out as the sole custody battle will begin next week with Joe Lando (Sully from Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) debuting as Judge Craig McMullen. How will Bill feel when he realizes that a Forrester could raise his son? Tune in to watch Bold and the Beautiful which airs weekdays on CBS, then check back on Inquisitr for all the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.