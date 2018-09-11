Donald Trump Echoes Mark Meadows In Early Morning FBI, DOJ Criticism

The president has received criticism for doing so to start his day on the Sept. 11th anniversary

One day after Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina made allegations against former FBI officials Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, President Donald Trump repeated those claims on Twitter says the Washington Post.

Meadows claimed in a letter to the Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein that Strozk and Page engaged in a “media leak strategy” to undermine the Trump administration, blaming the FBI and the Department of Justice (DOJ) for not investigating. In his letter he lists previously undisclosed messages between the two, calling on Rosenstein to launch an investigation into the pair.

The letter was obtained by former Fox News journalist Sara Carter which she reported on at Sara Carter.com with the letter calling for an investigation and adding that the information surrounded spying on Trump campaign volunteer Carter Page, with Meadows calling the texts troubling.

The pair is well used by Trump supporters to point to a conspiracy by the FBI against Trump having traded anti-Trump texts during the 2016 election campaign, something that saw Strzok fired, with Page leaving before the texts came out.

The Washington Post says that the claim from Meadows is open to debate, with Strozk’s lawyer saying that the “media leak strategy” referenced by Strzok was an effort to stop leaks, not promote them against Trump.

But Trump took the reference from Meadows claiming that despite Strozk being fired by the FBI the Bureau had done nothing and that “the world is watching, and they get it completely.”

New Strzok-Page texts reveal “Media Leak Strategy.” @FoxNews So terrible, and NOTHING is being done at DOJ or FBI – but the world is watching, and they get it completely. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

Trump made his tweets on the solemn date of September 11, something which has led to criticism for the president with his tweets attacking the FBI and DOJ interspersed with tweets remembering the tragic events of that day 17 years ago. Eric Holder the attorney general under President Obama was quick to criticize tweeting that “This is not a day for the usual unhinged Trump politics.”

This is not a day for the usual unhinged Trump politics. This is a day to remember the innocent Americans we lost and the brave first responders who gave their lives. They’re the best of America and we should honor their sacrifice. https://t.co/vxBP2oZX5e — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) September 11, 2018

Attacking the DOJ has been something that Trump has been doing with increasing regularity lately with Fox News reporting that the President is continuing his shots at Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who recused himself from the Russia investigation.

Meadows has been joining Trump in his attacks on both organizations, especially the FBI as Fox News reports that the North Carolina representative claimed last month that he had information suggesting these leaks happened, something that he has stood by despite getting pushback from the FBI, it is clear Meadows will continue to push for an investigation, something the president will no doubt join him in doing.