Watch Spain Vs. Croatia UEFA Nations League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Live Online

Spain looks to continue its redemption from a disastrous World Cup in a UEFA Nations League matchup against 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia.

After they notched their first victory under new coach Luis Enrique, downing England 2-1 at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, as ESPN.com reported, the Spain national team looks to continue their redemption after an embarrassing 2018 FIFA World Cup exit as they face World Cup finalists Croatia in a UEFA Nations League game that will live stream from Spain on Tuesday.

Enrique, the 48-year-old former Barcelona boss and Spain international, has taken an iron-handed approach to running the team, according to Goal.com. Enrique has banned players from using mobile phones during meals, canceled their afternoons off, and has also banned media members from observing team training sessions.

The new, no-nonsense approach appeared to pay off on Saturday, overcoming an opening goal by England’s Marcus Rashford to take the victory on England’s home turf.

“I like him as a coach so far. We have had two training sessions, he asks for a lot of intensity, a lot of concentration. He seems to me a very sincere person who wants to win,” said Spain and Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, prior to the England match Saturday.

But La Roja will face an even sterner test on Tuesday when they face the Croatia team that made it to the 2018 World Cup finals — where they lost to France 4-2 as BBC reported — but one that got its UEFA Nations League campaign off to a sluggish start with a 1-1 draw against Portugal.

New Spain coach Luis Enrique got his career off to a successful start against England on Saturday. Catherine Ivill / Getty Images

Captain Luka Modric and his Croatia side will be fielding a weakened team since its World Cup third-place finish. The retirement of Mario Mandzukic and injuries to Ante Rebic and Andrej Kramaric have made Spain the favorite in the UEFA Nations League match on Thursday, according to Fansided.

The two nations also met in the 2016 UEFA European Championships, according to the 11v11 database, a match that Croatia won 2-1.

Captain Luka Modric looks to get his Croatia team back in the win column against Spain. Dan Mullan / Getty Images

