Ben Affleck’s Brother, Casey Affleck, Talks About The Alcoholic’s ‘Brave’ Battle

As his sibling continues addiction treatment, the actor is optimistic about his future.

On August 22, actor Ben Affleck checked himself into a rehabilitation facility for the third time to treat his addiction to alcohol. Last night, Casey Affleck talked to the media about his brother’s progress.

On Monday, September 10, Casey attended the Toronto International Film Festival debut of his new film, The Old Man & the Gun, and he could not dodge questions about his older sibling as he walked the red carpet.

“He’s doing great,” the 43-year-old told Entertainment Tonight. “He’s in rehab, and he’s recovering, and seems to be doing well.”

The Oscar winner also spoke to E! News about Ben’s current state of health.

“He’s an alcoholic,” Casey stated.

“He’s recovering, and I think it’s very brave of him to take care of what he needs to take care of. He’s handling his business and getting better. I look forward to him being out and back on his feet.”

Alcoholism seems to run in the Affleck family. According to E! News, Casey talked about his own addiction last year during an interview with the WTF with Marc Maron podcast. At the time, the Manchester By the Sea star revealed he was three years sober.

Claire Greenway / Getty Images

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ben agreed to enter the Malibu, California-based rehab center after his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, staged an intervention at his Pacific Palisades, California, home.

The 46-year-old star remains close to Garner for the sake of their three children, 12-year-old Violet, 9-year-old Seraphina, and 6-year-old Samuel.

Ben’s previous stints in rehab took place in 2001 and 2017. After his second round of treatment, he said that alcohol addiction is something he will always “continue to confront.”

“I want to live life to the fullest, and be the best father I can be,” he wrote on Facebook on March 14, 2017. “I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step.”

Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images

While being treated, the Justice League star has seen his non-sober new girlfriend, Playboy model Shauna Sexton, a few times. The 22-year-old has visited Ben at the treatment center (driving his Ford SUV to the facility) and at his house, where he is allowed to go for a couple of hours a day as long as he’s accompanied by his sober coach and therapist.

No word yet as to when Ben’s treatment will end.