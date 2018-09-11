Heidi Klum Ignored Drake’s Texts When He Asked Her On A Date

'You snooze, you lose,' Klum tells Ellen DeGeneres.

Supermodel Heidi Klum revealed on Tuesday episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show that Drake once texted her to ask her on a date, but she did not respond, Fox News reports. The revelation came up during a discussion where the 45-year-old beauty thanked DeGeneres for having her play a game called “Who’d You Rather,” after which she apparently met the love of her life, Tom Kaulitz, that same day.

Apparently, Klum had chosen the rapper/singer over other options when she had answered questions about love on the show. So, Klum said to DeGeneres, Drake got her phone number through a friend of a friend and asked her out. But it was too late for the In My Feelings artist, as Klum went to a birthday party that same day, where she became acquainted with Kaulitz.

“You snooze you lose. He called, like, a week too late. Someone who I know knows him and he asked to have my number and then he texted me. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is so weird!’ but then I never texted him back because I found the love of my life.”

Klum then thanked DeGeneres for putting love “in the universe.”

“You put it out into the universe! You really did,” Klum told DeGeneres of the chance meeting with her future boyfriend that day. When DeGeneres asked her why she chose not to respond to Drake’s message, Klum stated that she didn’t know what to say at the time.

“Like, what do you say? You want to go out? And I’m like, ‘No.’ It’s better not to say anything. I’m embarrassed about it.”

Finally, the model spoke to Drake through the camera, apologizing for not returning his text.

A week ago, Klum shared a photo of her new boyfriend on Instagram. In the photo, Tom Kaulitz, wearing a 29th birthday hat, embraces glitzed-out model Klum on the beach. Klum cozies up to Kaulitz affectionately with a smile of adoration on her face.

People reports that fans have criticized the budding relationship, as there is a 16-year age difference between the two. Klum is 45 while Kaulitz just recently turned 29. However, Klum says, the couple doesn’t care to think about the wide age difference. They got together just six months after her split with former boyfriend Vito Schnabel, who she dated for three years. Since Schnabel is also quite younger at age 31, it seems that Klum does not mind age gaps in her relationships. She said as much in an interview with InStyle, People says.

“I don’t really think about it that much otherwise. You have to just live a happy life without worrying too much about what people think because worrying is only going to give you more wrinkles.”

Tom Kaulitz is a member of German rock band Tokio Hotel. Klum is a mother to three children with her ex-husband Seal and has one more child from a separate relationship.