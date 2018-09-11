‘Bachelor In Paradise’s’ Jenna & Jordan, Reality TV’s Cutest Couple, Talk About Their Love In The Real World

The 'BIP' lovebirds surprised fans with their adorable connection on the ABC dating show.

Spoiler alert: this article contains spoilers from the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

Bachelor in Paradise star Jordan Kimball may have finally found what he was looking for after spending the summer on the beaches of Mexico. The 26-year-old Wilhelmina model’s romance with Bachelor Nation beauty Jenna Cooper has been one of the most “real” parts of the ABC spinoff. As the Inquisitr previously shared, Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper will reportedly get engaged on the season finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

Ahead of the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise, Jordan told Us Weekly that he was looking for a “blonde-haired, blue-eyed girl” after not connecting with brunette Bachelorette star, Becca Kufrin.

“Personality, I need someone that’s fun. I need someone that’s spontaneous, outgoing. Someone that’s not afraid of being themself. Someone that’s got humility. Someone that’s well-spoken, that’s very educated. They can be satirical, say things, be a smart a** kind of deal. I’m not really looking for someone just like me, but if you could be very similar to me and a little more sassy, then we’re good to go.”

Jordan even zeroed in on Jenna Cooper, a contestant on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, saying Jenna has the look and is “just the right type of personality” for him.

“She’s like a California dream kind of style: blonde hair, blue eyes.”

That dream turned into a reality when the two met and fell in love on Bachelor in Paradise. After a minor love triangle upon the arrival of the short-lived Benoit Beauséjour-Savard, Jordan and Jenna became one of the most solid couples in Paradise. The lovebirds even posed for a bridal photo shoot, which could be a prequel to a real-life wedding in the near future. The quirky couple — Jordan once joked that their future kids will come out “giggly” and “ready to be weird” — capped off their photo shoot date with some alone time in the Fantasy Suite.

Ok so who has the paradise feels now?!????❤️ #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/xp3CF7fDHk — Jenna Cooper (@Jennacooperfit) September 11, 2018

In an interview with Indy Star, Jenna Cooper admitted she wasn’t prepared for how quickly she could develop a love connection on the fast-paced ABC reality show.

“You go on there to find love, but I did not expect it to happen. You can actually fall for somebody in such a short period of time, and how great is that! I didn’t know how intense it was to be on camera all the time and to be expressing yourself. It was a struggle, but it was totally worth it.”

While Jenna didn’t offer a spoiler on how her reality TV romance pans out, Jordan did. The made model told his local Florida newspaper, The Citrus Country Chronicle, that he “found someone” while filming Bachelor in Paradise.

“I do find someone for me in Paradise,” Jordan recently said, per TV Guide. “It ends on a very good note.”

Several Bachelor and Bachelorette alums have already made it clear that they are team Jenna and Jordan, including Clay Harbor, Lacey Mark, and Carly Waddell — who actually met her husband, Evan Bass, on Bachelor in Paradise two years ago. You can see their supportive tweets below.

I’m here for Jordan and Jenna ???????????? — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) September 11, 2018

Jordan and Jenna FOREVERRRRRR #BachelorinParadise — Carly Waddell (@carlywaddell) September 11, 2018

Never thought Jenna and Jordan would make me cry happy tears but here we are ????????‍♀️ #BachelorInParadise — Lacey Mark (@laceymmark) September 11, 2018

You can see how Jenna Cooper and Jordan Kimball’s fairy-tale romance (and proposal!) plays out on the Bachelor in Paradise finale. The finale airs Tuesday, Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.