Carrie Underwood Shares Another Track From Her New ‘Cry Pretty’ Days Before Album Release

The pregnant singer’s newest album, Cry Pretty, is set for release on Friday. But in the meantime, Carrie Underwood has been sharing sneak peaks of what people can expect from her newest music.

A week ago, Underwood released the song “Love Wins.” Now, in an Instagram post, she has announced the release of the track’s music video as well, available to viewers on Apple Music. In the post, she shared a small clip of the video, showing just the chorus.

By the looks of it, the video involves a color festival, bringing people together from all walks of life.

The song, centered around the violence young people are facing today, is a call for unity and compassion to “put a world that seems broken together again.”

“Love is power, love is a smile, love reaches out, love is the remedy, love is the answer, love’s an open door, love is the only thing worth fighting for…”

Other tracks from the song that have already been released include the title song, “Cry Pretty,” which was already released in April, and “End Up With You,” released just days after “Love Wins.”

The video’s release comes just days after Underwood was forced to cancel two appearances in the UK, where she was supposed to headline on Saturday night at the Long Road Festival and perform alongside other artists on Sunday at BBC’s Radio Live at Hyde Park, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Other guest artists stepped in to cover her time at the Long Road Festival.

Although the nature of her illness was not disclosed to the media, it is likely she was suffering from morning sickness.

Underwood announced at the beginning of August that she and husband Mike Fisher are expecting their second child together sometime early next year. She shared the happy news through an Instagram post in three video clips, during which she also announced the release date of her album and that she will be undertaking the “Cry Pretty Tour 360” starting in May 2019.

“Mike, Isaiah, and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding a little fish to our pond. This has just been a dream come true with the album and with baby news, and all that stuff. We’re just so excited and we are just glad you are sharing this with us and being a part of this with us,” Underwood said in the clip.