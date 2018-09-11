‘Teen Mom’ Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Daddy Chris Lopez Says He Respects Her As A Mom, But May Deny Request For Sperm

Kailyn Lowry's baby daddy is making some surprising statements about her parenting.

Kailyn Lowry has had a tempestuous co-parenting relationship with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez over the past year — but according to a new post on social media, they are in a great place at the moment.

On September 10, In Touch Weekly magazine shared a report regarding a recent post shared by Lopez on his Instagram page, in which he praised the Teen Mom 2 star as a parent in the caption of a photo of their son — one-year-old Lux Russell — running in his backyard.

“Sitting back, I got a lot of respect for his mother,” Lopez wrote. “Raising not only my son but her other boys as well. I don’t know how she does it lol. Bruh this lil man is a handful! He not as sweet and innocent as y’all think.”

“If anybody think parenting is easy is TRIPPIN! No more for me. He my birth control,” Lopez added.

Although Lopez didn’t come right out and say that his last statement was in regard to Lowry’s desire to welcome a fourth child, it may have been a slight aside that he is not on board with donating any sperm to the cause.

As fans may recall, Lowry has said on numerous occasions that she does not want to have another baby daddy in her life — despite wanting a fourth child. Most recently, Lowry has made comments to the effect that she would request sperm from one of the three dads of her three sons, according to Radar Online.

In addition to Lux Russell, Lowry is mom to eight-year-old Isaac, who she shares with Jo Rivera, and four-year-old Lincoln, who she shares with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

While Kailyn Lowry could certainly request sperm from one of her two oldest children’s fathers, including Jo Rivera or Javi Marroquin, both men are currently serious with their significant others and may not be open to the idea of creating a child with their former partner.

Rivera is currently engaged and planning to marry fiancee Vee Torres, with whom he shares a young daughter, and Marroquin has a second child on the way with girlfriend Lauren Comeau. Lowry and Marroquin were married for three years before calling it quits in 2016.

Months after Lowry’s divorce, she became pregnant with her third son — this time the father was her now-ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez.

Kailyn Lowry and her co-stars are currently in the midst of production on Teen Mom 2 Season 9. The new installment will air on MTV later this year or early next year.