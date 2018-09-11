‘Dancing With The Stars’ Spoilers And Updates For Season 27: Buzz Builds Ahead Of ABC’s Formal Announcement

Is this the full Season 27 'Dancing with the Stars' cast that will be announced Wednesday morning on 'GMA'?

ABC will be announcing the Season 27 Dancing with the Stars cast Wednesday morning on Good Morning America, but spoiler fans are digging deep to try to pin it all down ahead of time. Quite a few names have already emerged as DWTS contestants, but so far, only two have been fully confirmed. On Monday, it had looked like things were falling into place with the spoilers and speculation, but it seems that things have shifted a bit.

As the Inquisitr previously detailed, the male contestants for Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars seem to have been pinned down quite thoroughly. There has been some confusion with the females, though, and DWTS spoilers suggest that some of the previous hints and signs didn’t fit together quite right.

So far, ABC itself has confirmed that Nancy McKeon of Facts of Life will dance with Val Chmerkovskiy, and Milo Manheim of Disney’s Zombies will dance with Witney Carson. While not formally confirmed as of yet, all signs point toward Bachelor in Paradise star Grocery Store Joe, radio personality Bobby Bones, former NFL player DeMarcus Ware, Fuller House star Juan Pablo Di Pace, and Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider all being “in” too.

PureDWTS has been tracking all of the clues and Dancing with the Stars spoilers for Season 27, and they have shared the latest they’ve been able to pinpoint. Reports have detailed that in addition to McKeon, gymnast Mary Lou Retton will be participating, as is social media influencer Alexis Ren.

Sources have added that singer Tinashe is on DWTS this fall, as is Harry Potter film star Evanna Lynch. Evanna played Luna Lovegood, and people seem excited to see the addition of her name to the cast. She wasn’t in the initial rounds of spoilers and speculation, but her name was thrown into the mix late Monday. A latecomer to the list is comedian Nikki Glaser, and it has been rumored that paralympic athlete Danelle Umstead is also part of the cast.

The outlet had suspected that Pretty Little Liars star Tammin Sursok was on DWTS this fall and would be with Keo Motsepe. However, Dancing with the Stars spoilers from PureDWTS insiders say that Keo’s partner is Evanna. This doesn’t seem to sync with previous clues shared about Motsepe’s partner, but it’s possible that there was a last minute shift of some sort.

She is from Johannesburg ???????????????? — Keo Motsepe (@keodancer) September 9, 2018

All of this will be officially put into place Wednesday morning, and it looks like Keo is taking a bit of heat for leading his Twitter followers astray. He recently said that his partner was from Johannesburg, South Africa, which is part of how the possible pairing with Tammin came together. However, if he is with Evanna, and insiders say he is, then either something changed at the last minute or he misled his followers as Lynch is Irish, not South African.

How do the partnerships seem to be shaping up? The speculation is that Glaser is with Gleb Savchenko, and Tinashe is with new pro Brandon Armstrong. The other pairings seem steady from where they stood earlier this week, with Bobby and Sharna Burgess, Danelle and Artem Chigvintsev, and DeMarcus and Lindsay Arnold together.

It’s also believed that Mary Lou is with Sasha, Grocery Store Joe is dancing with Jenna Johnson, Alexis is with Alan Bersten, and John is partnered with Emma Slater. Who will be the frontrunners to win Season 27? Dancing with the Stars spoilers suggest that this will be an interesting season to watch, despite what seem to be some last-minute casting shifts or shakeups. Stay tuned for additional teasers as the cast is announced and start counting down now to the September 24 premiere on ABC.