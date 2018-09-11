Donald Trump Is Not Intelligent, Say 42 Percent Of Voters, Only 51 Percent Believe He’s Intelligent

A new poll says that only 51 percent of voters think the president is intelligent.

Just over half of Americans think Donald Trump is intelligent, according to a new Quinnipiac University poll.

As Newsweek reports, when asked if they believed the 45th president is intelligent, just 51 percent answered that they do, while 42 percent answered that they did not. The remaining seven percent are undecided.

The belief among voters that the president is not intelligent squares with claims made by two recent books, Unhinged by former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman and Fear by Watergate reporter Bob Woodward. Both books describe a White House in chaos behind the scenes, with staffers trying valiantly to curb the president’s ill-informed actions, even if that means by snatching papers off of his desk before he can read them. For example, in one instance claims Woodward, Trump had to be talked out of sending a tweet about North Korea that the regime could have taken as a threat, potentially leading to nuclear war.

Similar claims of an in-house “resistance” aimed at thwarting an unrestrained and ill-informed POTUS were made by an anonymous “senior White House official” in an anonymous op-ed published last week in The New York Times.

Tim Malloy, assistant director of the poll, said in a statement that the salacious details of the in-house rumbling in the Oval Office make for good reads, but Americans don’t like the notion that an anonymous person is going behind the president’s back.

“American voters believe those tales of intrigue coming from the Trump White House, but they think it’s wrong to tell those tales anonymously.””

Meanwhile, the number of voters who view the president as intelligent has been steadily declining since his 2016 victory over Hillary Clinton.

This is Donald Trump, arriving in Pennsylvania for a 9/11 memorial to the victims of Flight 93. He’s pumped. pic.twitter.com/zFIqqaWb3S — John Aravosis ???????? (@aravosis) September 11, 2018

At the time, according to a Quinnipiac University poll, 74 percent of poll respondents said they believed the president is intelligent. That number has been only in the 50’s since December 2018, including 57 percent who said Trump is intelligent earlier this summer.

As for the president’s overall approval rating, Quinnipiac puts it nationwide at 38 percent, while 84 percent of registered Republicans support the president.

The poll isn’t all bad news for the president, however. The one thing Trump has had going for him in almost all polls since his inauguration has been the booming economy. And that’s borne out by the most recent Quinnipiac poll: 70 percent of respondents labeled the economy as “excellent” or “good.” By some interpretations it’s the thriving economy that’s keeping the president’s approval rating among his base so high.