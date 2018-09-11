Kim Kardashian & Larsa Pippen Show Off Incredible Bodies In Metallic Swimsuits

Best friends are often known for “twinning,” so of course famous besties Kim Kardashian West and Larsa Pippen modeled matching high-cut metallic swimwear during their recent trip to Miami. Tuesday, Kardashian West shared a photo from the beach shoot on her Instagram page, captioned “What [were] we looking at?!?!” In the photo, Kardashian and Pippen look cool and confident as they stare off into the distance. Kim is seen raising her sunglasses atop her sleek ponytailed head, while Larsa looks mysterious with her lenses covering her eyes and hand resting on her fit thigh.

The swimsuits that the pair donned, according to People, are from the Minimale Animale collection. While Pippen chose a silver one-piece with a deep plunging neckline and hip-revealing high cut, Kardashian bared it all in an equally shiny bikini – with a string-tied triangle top and equally high-cut brief bottom.

The photo on Instagram has already received more than one million likes and plenty of comments from fans.

“I really thought for 5 min it was a now and then pic of Kim.”

“Gorgeous men headed toward you.”

“Looking great ladies, but you look soooo uncomfortable!”

“Very nice picture and bikini.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bnkx1UpFGmu/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Of course, not only did the best friends’ bikinis match, but their impeccable figures are eerily similar as well. Pippen, 44, and Kardashian, 37, flaunted super-thin waists and voluptuous curves, a body form that has been made famous by the Kardashian clan. The two beauties even seem to clock in at the same height.

People also reports that the friends are having the time of their life on their Miami vacation and that Pippen used to live there with her husband, Scottie Pippen, and four kids. Reportedly, the two ladies were spotted checking out the city on a yacht, hitting the town for dinner, and appeared in a neon green Lamborghini.

The recent Miami photo shoots have fans speculating about the possibility that Pippen has had work done on her now-larger-seeming derriere, Daily Mail says. Apparently, older photos from 2012 revealed a much smaller behind. It is also well-known that her bestie Kardashian West uses cosmetic body treatments to keep her form in top shape. However, after four kids, Daily Mail claims that the difference could potentially be natural. Still, that didn’t stop fans from commenting on their “unnatural figures.”

“Thought plastic wasn’t allowed in Cali… oh that’s straws.” “Her body doesn’t even follow basic anatomy.”

Pippen went through a divorce in 2016 with her husband, famous basketball player. However, the two are now back together.

The Kardashian-West couple also made an appearance at the Miami wedding of Kesha Ward and 2 Chainz during their stay in the city, People reports. Kim posted a picture giving Kesha a hug on Instagram, captioning her congratulations to the couple.