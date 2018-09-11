Duchess Of Cambridge Described As ‘Sweet’ And ‘Lovely’ By Nick Knowles

Television presenter Nick Knowles has been in contact with members of the royal family for many years as a result of the charity work the younger generation gets involved in. When Kate Middleton married Prince William and became Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, she joined her husband and new brother-in-law, Prince Harry, in their many charity projects.

One of these projects is the Heads Together campaign, that focuses on mental health and helping people to get help when they need it. Over the course of her involvement on this project, the Duchess of Cambridge met Knowles for the first time.

According to Hello Magazine, Knowles described the duchess as “sweet” and “lovely” during their encounter.

“It is funny as when I met the Duchess for the first time, she said ‘ah, finally we meet. You have made up the full set now.'”

This was, of course, before Prince Harry started dating Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and the newest member of the royal family is just as engaged in her charity work as her sister-in-law.

“I haven’t met Meghan yet, I haven’t. I am looking forward to the opportunity to do so,” Knowles said.

In the meantime, Knowles has been rubbing shoulders with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, as the second-in-line to the throne has been lending a hand on DIY SOS Grenfell, helping to rebuild the boxing gym that was destroyed during the disastrous fire that engulfed Grenfell Tower in June 2017.

This boxing club has been training and inspiring London's youngsters for more than 50 years, but was destroyed in the Grenfell fire. Can @MrNickKnowles and the @DIYSOS team (with a little Royal assistance) give the club a new home? ????❤️ pic.twitter.com/SdqocMHsLj — BBC Stories (@bbcstories) September 5, 2018

The project has a group of volunteers – most of them not royal – working to rebuild the gym that used to be on the second floor of Grenfell Tower and a safe haven to youngsters in the area. Since the fire, the makeshift gym has been inside a garage that has been frequented by other unwanted characters.

Prince William has gotten involved in the build wholeheartedly, wearing the luminous yellow vest and hardhat just like everyone else on the building site as he assists. According to Knowles, the duke has been a delight to be around during the project.

“When William came down to Grenfell he was really up to speed with everything and he had even met some of the people already there. And many of the people genuinely felt that he genuinely cared and was involved. I think the royals understand how they can bring attention to given areas.”

Knowles continued, praising both William and Harry’s involvement in various charities, adding that it would be “very easy” for them not to get involved.

“The boys are both really good lads. They are great and the monarchy’s future is very safe in their hands. They are both caring,” he said. “They have had their own things to deal with very young, which was played out in front of a stage in front of the world, and they spoke about that recently through their work with mental health.”