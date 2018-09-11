‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Tuesday, September 11: Steffy Worries About Ridge & Brooke [Video]

New B&B spoiler video shows Hope was not surprised by Ridge's decision.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 11 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is worried about the impact Ridge Forrester’s (Thorsten Kaye) decision will have on his marriage. In the meantime, Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) reacts rather differently to the news, and talks to her mother about her loss.

Hope Turns To Mother Brooke About Ridge’s Decision

After Ridge announced that he would be choosing Intimates over Hope For The Future, Hope was rather upset. According to Inquisitr, Hope felt that her line was the better choice. She said that her brand had an important social message which Intimates did not. It seems that after Brooke stormed out after the meeting, she and her daughter meet up according to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoiler video.

“I’m not surprised I lost out to Steffy.”

She tells her mother that Ridge’s decision does not surprise her. Even in the meeting she wanted to know if she ever stood a real chance or if she was being naïve. She felt that Ridge would always choose his daughter in spite of all her hard work. Brooke was livid that her husband had the audacity to choose Steffy’s line even though historically the lingerie line was the more financially viable choice.

“Maybe we are just two very different people.”

Hope goes on to say that she and Steffy are two very different people. B&B fans will remember that she was irked when Steffy asked her to step aside so that she could get the funding for the Intimates line. Brooke found out about this and then found Steffy talking to her dad.

Since then Brooke has been adamant that it was Steffy who was manipulating her father into doing what she wanted. Perhaps Hope believes the same as her mother.

Steffy Worries About Ridge & Brooke’s Marriage

BB fans saw how furious Brooke was when Ridge made his announcement. She said that she couldn’t believe that he chose her daughter over his. Ridge reminded her that he wasn’t cutting the HFTF line, and that he was just scaling it down for now. Nevertheless, Brooke stormed out of the boardroom after calling Ridge’s decision sick.

“I know you needed this.” “I just hope it doesn’t cause problems between you and Brooke.”

Bold and the Beautiful spoiler clip shows that Ridge tells his daughter that he knows that she needed the funding for the Intimates line. However, instead of wondering how it will impact her and Hope’s rather precarious relationship, she worries about her father.

Bill will always care for Brooke. ❤️ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Es5sVhOnpI — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 10, 2018

She knows that Brooke can be very volatile, and is worried that it will negatively affect her father’s marriage. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Steffy may be right since Brooke and Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) are definitely growing closer again. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful to see the lingerie fashion show rehearsal, then check back on Inquisitr for all your recaps, spoilers and soap opera news.