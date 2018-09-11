‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Tia Booth Doesn’t Regret Colton Underwood Breakup

Despite her initial heartbreak, Tia Booth has admitted that the breakup was the best possible outcome for her relationship with Colton Underwood, adding that she has “absolutely no regrets,” according to an interview with Hollywood Life.

Booth and Underwood’s on-and-off again relationship blew up on ABC’s Bachelor In Paradise, but Underwood started to have second thoughts about his feelings and broke things off. His decision came as a surprise to Booth, who was confident in her relationship with Underwood, and even saw a long-term future with him, Hollywood Life previously reported. So when Underwood, 26, pulled Booth aside to explain that he was having second thoughts, she was completely blindsided.

But now that she has had a few weeks to think things through with a clear head, the 27-year-old beauty from Arkansas has made her peace with the outcome.

“I even realized as I was in the car going home that we both gave it our all and that’s all we can do,” Booth told Hollywood Life at the BiP finale taping. “There’s nothing we could have done differently.”

The two are said to be on friendly terms, according to the website. Booth told the publication that she and Underwood still talk most days and that she is happy with where their relationship is at the moment, adding that the two still very much care for each other.

“It’s a relief to close that chapter of my life,” Booth told People in a recent interview. “We’re in a good place. We’re in a solid friend zone. And it’s honestly nice to move forward instead of wanting something when it’s not there.”

Booth added that she would not have pursued other relationships if she and Underwood had not gotten together, according to the HollywoodLife report.

“Honestly, I wasn’t interested in anyone else. Even if he wouldn’t have been on the beach at all, I still don’t know if I would’ve fully been ready to be with someone else knowing that I was thinking about him,” she said.

Booth ambivalent on whether she would return and give Bachelor In Paradise another try, saying that “coming to these reunion shows and leaving single” takes its toll, as per Hollywood Life. The Bachelor In Paradise Season 5 finale will air Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. on ABC.

Underwood has since been announced as the new Bachelor, and Booth was quick to clarify that she would not be participating a contestant on his season, as the Inquisitr previously reported. Season 23 of The Bachelor begins in January of 2019.