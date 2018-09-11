Donald Trump Designates September 11 As ‘Patriot Day,’ Praises Rudy Giuliani

President Donald Trump proclaimed Tuesday as “Patriot Day” in memory of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks and praised Rudy Giuliani in tweet for leading New York City during that crisis as mayor.

Trump’s proclamation was announced by his director of social media Dan Scavino Jr. on Twitter Tuesday. Scavino, who is listed as assistant to the president, also posted a photo of Trump signing the order as well.

President Donald J. Trump signs a Proclamation at his desk in the Oval Office designating “Patriot Day 2018” to honor the memories of the nearly 3,000 lives lost on September 11, 2001, and of every hero who has given their life since that day to protect our safety & our freedom. pic.twitter.com/bSlX64Wqpk — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) September 11, 2018

“On Patriot Day, we honor the memories of the nearly 3,000 precious lives we lost on September 11, 2001, and of every hero who has given their life since that day to protect our safety and our freedom,” the proclamation read. “We come together, today, to recall this timeless truth: When America is united, no force on Earth can break us apart.

“Our values endure; our people thrive; our Nation prevails; and the memory of our loved ones never fades. Although that fateful Tuesday 17 years ago began like any other, it erupted into horror and anguish when radical Islamist terrorists carried out an unprecedented attack on our homeland. In New York, Virginia, and Pennsylvania, the enemies of liberty took aim on America, but their evil acts could not crush our spirit, overcome our will, or loosen our commitment to freedom,” the proclamation continued.

Trump took to Twitter as well to hail Giuliani, currently an attorney for the president, for his leadership during 9/11.

Rudy Giuliani did a GREAT job as Mayor of NYC during the period of September 11th. His leadership, bravery and skill must never be forgotten. Rudy is a TRUE WARRIOR! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

Giuliani, who served as New York City’s mayor from 1994 to 2001, was dubbed “America’s Mayor” and captured Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” after taking command of rescue and recovery efforts in the city after the al-Qaeda-led attacks in 2001, according to History.com.

He also was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for his leadership after the attacks, the website added.

Giuliani, a former federal prosecutor, tried to capitalize on his popularity by running for president in 2008, but dropped out after his campaign failed to gain traction in early primaries, History.com noted.

Rudy Giuliani arrives at the Washington National Cathedral for the funeral service for the late Sen. John McCain, Sept. 1 in Washington, D.C. Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

This spring, Giuliani began serving as Trump’s attorney and one of his main surrogates in the media, at times becoming a lightning rod for controversy.

In August, he was showered with criticism after an appearance on NBC’s Meet the Press when he tried to explain to host Chuck Todd his concerns about having Trump interview with special counsel Robert Mueller in the Russian collusion investigation.

“I’m not going to be rushed into having him testify so that he gets trapped into perjury,” Giuliani told Todd, per the New York Post. “And when you tell me he should testify because he’s going to tell the truth – that he shouldn’t worry – that’s so silly because it’s somebody’s version of the truth, not the truth.”

When Todd asked him to clarify, he added. “No, no, it isn’t truth. Truth isn’t truth.”