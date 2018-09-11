‘The Young And The Restless’ Shocking News Leaves Doug Davidson Fired

Tweets from The Young and the Restless stars Doug Davidson and Eric Braeden leave eyebrows raised and fans stunned because they seem to say that fan favorite Davidson has been fired from the show after 40 years.

It all started yesterday when a fan tweeted Davidson, who plays Paul Williamson in Genoa City, asking him when he would be on the canvas again. Fan Laura Volk tweeted, “Honestly Doug, what is going on at Y&R? I have been a faithful viewer since the ’70’s, but I hardly recognize the show. When are you going to be on again? What’s with all the new people and our beloved characters leaving?”

His reply got people talking when he said, “They are doing away with history.” That reply seemed vague, but he also did not say when he’d next air on the show. Davidson has a history of being hacked on Twitter.

Later, it became clear he’d been let go from Y&R. He was the show’s longest running actor at 40 years. He celebrated the milestone earlier this year when he hit four decades of acting on the soap.

Another fan tweeted “@DougDavidsonYR @CBSDaytime @malyoung @AngelicaMcD I have just learned that the wonderful Doug Davidson has been fired from @YandR_CBS After 40 years! This is a disgrace. Shame on you @CBS You have destroyed this show @EBraeden @MelodyThomasSco.”

Victor Newman actor, Eric Braeden, retweeted this, giving credence to the tweet. Braeden is another veteran actor on Y&R.

They are doing away with history. https://t.co/I5jOYeATCb — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) September 11, 2018

@DougDavidsonYR @CBSDaytime @malyoung @AngelicaMcD

I have just learned that the wonderful Doug Davidson has been fired from @YandR_CBS

After 40 years! This is a disgrace. Shame on you @CBS

You have destroyed this show @EBraeden @MelodyThomasSco — Wendi???? (@wendi1760) September 11, 2018

Fans quickly caught on to the news and responded with fury, accolades, and suggestions on behalf of Davidson. Some soap watchers even suggested that the soap vet switch to another network like NBC and Days of our Lives. His tweeted, “My history and loyalty is with Y&R” in response to that suggestion.

At one point, a fan asked, “They haven’t let you go have they?!” to which Davidson replied, “It seems so.” The actor also tweeted about his work ethic and taking few sick days in the four decades he’s been with the top CBS Daytime show. Then he said this heartbreaker, “It does hurt, to be honest.” He also included a famous exit line from TV when he tweeted, “Good night, Gracie.”

It does hurt, to be honest https://t.co/zApmhzIS44 — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) September 11, 2018

Good night, Gracie. ???????? — Doug Davidson (@DougDavidsonYR) September 11, 2018

In the past months, Y&R history changed dramatically when the storyline determined that Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) wasn’t John Abbott’s son. Now, The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Jack and his nemesis Victor Newman is his half-brother, according to an Inquisitr report.

Plus, the show’s experienced several stunning exits in the last year, including Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe), Melissa Claire Egan (Chelsea), Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Mishael Morgan (Hilary), and news that Eileen Davidson (Ashley) will soon exit. Plus, Christel Khalil recently announced a move from contract to recurring.

Fans are left reeling from this latest high-profile exit from the show.