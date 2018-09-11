Donald Trump ‘Coached’ Omarosa To ‘Come After’ This ‘View’ Star During Tense First Appearance On ABC Show

Donald Trump allegedly “coached” ex-Trump staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman before a guest appearance on The View in 2017 to “come after” panelist Joy Behar, as reported by Deadline.

After defending Trump prior to and during her White House appointment, Newman has flipped on the president and not only wrote a book revealing her take on life alongside Trump, but revealed taped conversations between Trump and others that paint him in a damaging light.

She also stated that she “regrets I was so complicit. I was in a toxic relationship with Donald Trump… You know, Hillary Clinton was robbed, and I was… a co-conspirator in that robbery.”

"I regret that I was so complicit." Former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault speaks about her time in the Trump admin: "I was in a toxic relationship with Donald Trump … You know, Hillary Clinton was robbed, and I was … a co-conspirator in that robbery." https://t.co/kv965e6siJ pic.twitter.com/uAOTv3Av7c — The View (@TheView) September 10, 2018

Newman’s last appearance on the ABC daily talk series was contentious, pitting the former communications and public engagement staff member against Behar in January of 2017.

At that time, Newman remarked to Behar, as reported by The Daily Beast, “I know it’s gotta be really hard after the last year and a half, of all the things that you said about Donald to see him sitting in the Oval Office.”

“It is hard, it kills me,” Behar remarked.

Newman noted during her September 10 appearance that she was “coached” by Trump before appearing on the series one year earlier.

“He basically coached you before you came on the show last time,” said Behar, noting that Newman’s book Unhinged described her testy last visit to the daytime series.

Newman confirmed, then explained that Trump “was so upset” with Behar because The View co-host “was constantly in his face and in Melania’s face.”

The former White House staffer than clarified that Trump was miffed after Behar “invited” the first lady onto Behar’s show ostensibly to talk about jewelry.

“You don’t invite people on,” Behar corrected. “They get booked.”

Newman said that Trump was upset with Behar, believing she was “his friend.”

Behar denied those allegations made by the president and remarked she attended his wedding to Melania Trump at the invitation of someone else.

Behar also denied Newman’s report that Trump claims Behar “used to kiss his a**.”

“I never wanted that self-tanning on my lips,” Behar cracked.

Trump, whom Newman revealed watches the daytime series, was happy with the way she handled herself on The View and shamed his current Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders after her appearance on the series.

Former Trump aide Omarosa Manigault Newman claims Pres. Trump was not pleased with Sarah Sanders' performance on @TheView in Sep. 2017, saying he felt "she did not defend him tough enough on the show." "He hates for anyone to look weak." https://t.co/tGE5PG7rLi pic.twitter.com/qyCwMfe7xD — The View (@TheView) September 10, 2018

Newman claimed that the president thought the co-hosts “steamrolled” Sanders and that she wasn’t strong enough in her defense of him.

“He was like, ‘Why didn’t you do what Omarosa did, the way I told her to do it,'” Newman recalled today, “because she kind of looked weak, and he hates for anyone to look weak. He specifically told me to come after you, Joy.”

“Yeah, I know,” Behar responded. “Because I’m not weak.”

Newman then played a previously unheard tape of the president interrupting a White House meeting in October 2017, which was about tax cuts, and instead made it a platform to speak about Hillary Clinton and Russia.

“I think Hillary is getting killed right now with Russia,” Trump says on the tape. “The real Russia story is Hillary and collusion.”