Rachel McAdams Shows Off Post-Baby Transformation In Los Angeles

Five months after reportedly giving birth to her first child, Rachel McAdams was spotted out and about with her boyfriend, Jamie Linden, enjoying a relaxed lunch in Los Angeles.

The Notebook actress wore a plain white t-shirt, a pair of grey three-quarter yoga pants, a pair of sneakers, and a long cream-colored cardigan. She added a pair of dark glasses to her look, with a large knit bag hanging off her shoulder. She had her caramel hair tied up in a bun. Linden wore a pair of blue jeans, a grey button-up shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, a grey and blue baseball cap, and a matching pair of sneakers. He also carried a tan backpack.

According to People, the actress and the screenwriter welcomed a baby boy into their home back in April of this year, although the couple has neither confirmed nor denied any of the baby rumors themselves.

If that is the case, McAdams looks wonderful five months post-baby, showing off her usual toned figure.

Rumors that McAdams was pregnant first started to circulate in February 2018, but McAdams kept out of the public eye and, if she was pregnant, decided not to share the happy news with the media and her fans.

It is thought the actress gave birth in April after she was spotted walking with Linden, who was seen carrying what appeared to be a newborn baby early in that month.

McAdams made her first “official” public appearance following the reported birth in late April when she stepped out on the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival in order to promote her new film, Disobedience.

Her co-star on the film, Rachel Weisz, spoke to E Online back in April about McAdams’ baby joy.

“She is just glowing and looking ravishing and gorgeous. She just seems to be so happy and I am just so happy for her! She had her first baby—it’s so beautiful!”

On that occasion, the actress wore a dress that flared out into an A-line skirt from just under her bust, potentially covering any leftover baby weight she could have been carrying in her stomach.

Linden and McAdams were first linked to one another back in April 2016, but have maintained a private relationship for the most part, keeping out of the spotlight when they are together.