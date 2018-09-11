‘RHOBH’s Lisa Vanderpump Is Feuding With Dorit Kemsley After She Reportedly Returned A Rescued Pup To A Shelter

Lisa Vanderpump is reportedly appalled by her co-star's behavior.

Lisa Vanderpump has reportedly blacklisted her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star, Dorit Kemsley, after Kemsley adopted a chihuahua mix from her animal rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, only to drop the puppy off at an animal shelter a short time after because he “nipped” at her two children.

According to a report from Radar Online on September 11, the dog was microchipped after arriving to the shelter and confirmed to have come from Vanderpump Dogs.

“Too say Lisa is pissed is an understatement,” an insider said. “Having one of her dogs ends up in a shelter places her rescue organization in jeopardy because it’s a new business.”

“She doesn’t want to be known for placing dogs in unsuitable homes,” the source continued.

Speaking to Radar Online, insiders close to production on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills revealed the drama between Vanderpump and Kemsley began to play out during a cast trip to the Bahamas. During the trip, the source revealed, Vanderpump was either crying or angry.

“She got the dog out of the shelter and has just been so upset about it,” the insider explained.

Adding insult to injury was the fact that Kemsley reportedly offered “really no explanation” regarding why she decided to drop the puppy off at a shelter instead of returning the animal to her co-star.

“It has really strained their friendship,” the source said, adding that Kemsley didn’t even notify Vanderpump about what had happened with the dog.

As filming continued on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after the ladies’ trip to the Bahamas, the drama between Vanderpump and Kemsley reportedly remained a hot topic among cast members, who most recently discussed the matter at Denise Richards’ wedding to Aaron Pyphers over the weekend in Malibu, California.

Lisa Vanderpump and Dorit Kemsley have been friends for years and when Kemsley was brought to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she and her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley, were said to be friends of Vanderpump and her husband, Ken Todd.

In addition to her drama with Vanderpump, Kemsley and her husband are also facing tons of financial drama. In fact, during their cast trip to the Bahamas weeks ago, Kemsley was confronted by a woman on video who accused her of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a former business partner.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 will air sometime later this year on Bravo TV.