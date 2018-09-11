Donald Trump Jr. Jumps Into Gator-Infested Swamp On Bet And Twitter Explodes

'Easy money!!!!' says the native New Yorker.

The son and campaign supporter of President Donald Trump shared a photo to his Instagram account Sunday in which he apparently was taking a dangerous bet. In the photo, the 40-year-old is seen casually taking a dip in a supposedly gator-infested swamp during a hunting trip in Broussard, Louisiana. He looks pretty happy with himself, as he apparently won a bet that a New Yorker would never be caught swimming in such a dangerous situation. The caption on the photo claims that Trump Jr. won some cash by partaking in the ridiculous bet. The bet was described in his photo caption.

“This is what happens when someone bets me a good sum that there’s no way that the guy from New York City would swim in a gator infested swamp/bayou down in Louisiana. Easy money!!!”

Huffington Post reports that Trump Jr. was in Lousiana with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle for Lousiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s annual gator hunt event. Hilarious Twitter remarks abounded as Trump Jr.’s father is well-known for the “drain the swamp” phrase that he coined during the 2016 election.

The eldest son has also promoted the “drain the swamp” agenda, perhaps prompting the bet. Politico claims that the president has fallen short of the promises he made, which causes Trump Jr.’s photo to ignite hilarious irony. Time highlighted some notable humor-cracking tweets regarding the photo:

“risking your life for no good reason in gator-infested waters to own the libs,” said one user.

“When you forget to drain the swamp and end up swimming in it instead,” replied another.

Kathy Griffin, of course, took a stab as well, tweeting, “Drain the swamp.”

“Someone bet a trump there’s something a trump wouldn’t do for money?”

Donald Trump Jr. took a dip in a Louisiana swamp over the weekend. https://t.co/jEgHboZV4b — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 10, 2018

Surely, this photo won’t help with Trump Jr.’s record on Instagram. Back in May, USA Today reported that Trump Jr. had been upset that the social media platform issued a warning upon the search of his profile. Reportedly, Instagram would warn users that posts containing his name could potentially “encourage” risky behavior. Trump Jr. posted an Instagram that showed the search warning, claiming that it led to a decrease in his social media interaction by using censorship.

Since then, the search filter has apparently been removed. In all fairness, the president’s son mainly uploaded pictures of his 3-year-old daughter and some memes he claims are “humorous,” but that was all before the new swamp photo. It will be interesting to see how the dangerous bet he shared with the world will affect his social media accounts now.

Currently, Trump Jr. works as a trustee for the Trump Organization, along with his brother Eric. He is one of the many people being investigated by Mueller for his involvement in the highly controversial meeting and emails between President Trump and Russian potentially Kremlin-related individuals.