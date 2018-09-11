Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter Shares Devastating Loss On Twitter

Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter delivered devastating news to his fans via Twitter on September 10.

The singer revealed on the social media site that he and his wife Lauren Kitt suffered the loss of their second child via a miscarriage. Carter, who is currently on a solo tour in South America, shared the following, heartbreaking message on Twitter.

“God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. I’m heartbroken.”

He followed that tweet with another message to fans.

“It was a little sister for Odin…”

Although the 38-year-old contemplated canceling his concert at Barranco Arena in Lima, Peru, he went ahead with the show.

His first tweet remarked that he would not be going on stage for the performance, remarking, ” I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima.”

He followed that up with another message that he would indeed adhere to his commitment to perform.

“This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I’ll be on the stage tonight,” Carter remarked.

Nick and Lauren, who tied the knot in 2014, share a 2-year-old son, Odin.

God give us peace during this time. I really was looking forward to meeting her after 3 months. ????. I’m heart broken. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

I don’t think I can perform tonight. I’m sorry Lima. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

This will be hard, but for the love of my fans here in Lima I’ll be on the stage tonight. — Nick Carter (@nickcarter) September 10, 2018

People Magazine noted that the couple had struggled with conceiving in the past, revealing their heartache while Carter appeared on Dancing with the Stars Season 21 alongside pro-Sharna Burgess. He came in second to Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough.

The publication noted that during a pre-taped video package, Carter announced that the couple was expecting his first child and recalled their year-long pregnancy journey that included going through a painful miscarriage.

“It’s been rocky, to be quite honest with you. There have been times when we thought it wouldn’t happen,” Carter noted in the video of their past heartbreak, before revealing that Lauren was at that point, 16 weeks along in her then-pregnancy.

“It was really hard on Nick,” Kitt stated in the video package. “Just watching him get so excited about something, and then see him so hurt. That was hard.”

The twosome allowed producers to do a pregnancy reveal on a subsequent episode, where it was announced to the couple and viewers they were having a boy, son Odin.

Nick and Lauren tied the knot in 2014. Our thoughts go out to them during this difficult time.

Carter continues to perform with The Backstreet Boys, who will continue their residency at the Planet Hollywood Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada through April of 2019,