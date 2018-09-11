‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Monday, September 10: Ridge Chooses Intimates, Bill Supports Brooke

Ridge catches Brooke yelling at Steffy and quickly decides to choose her line over Hope's.

Bold and the Beautiful recaps feature Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) choosing which line to take forward. She Knows Soaps states that Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) run into each other again.

Justin Thinks Bill Might Have A Chance

Bill confided in Justin (Aaron D. Spears) that he met Brooke at the Café Russe. Brooke would try to talk to Katie about the custody battle since she also believed that sole custody was not in Will’s (Finnegan George) best interest.

Justin offered the insight that he might be able to resolve things with Katie now. B&B fans know that he has been advocating for Bill to settle this dispute outside court. Bill says that he and Brooke understand each other and that the meeting between them needs to be kept quiet.

Bill tells Justin that Ridge is choosing between the two lines at Forrester. He predicted that he would choose the Intimates line since it would make better financial sense, but that Brooke wouldn’t be happy with the outcome.

Ridge Walks In On Brooke Blasting Steffy

Brooke continued ranting at Steffy. BB viewers will recall that she told her stepdaughter that she is tired of Steffy’s treatment of Hope (Annika Noelle). She then told Steffy that the only reason that she is treating Hope this way is because of Liam. She ramps up and continues yelling, and it is at this point that Ridge walks in on his wife screaming at his daughter.

Ridge tells them that he would be making the decision today as he cannot condone this behavior. Brooke tries to put her two cents in and totes Hope, but Ridge already called a boardroom meeting.

Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Central, states that Thorne, as the designer for Hope For The Future, wants the line to continue. Quinn, however, feels that Intimates has a wider audience since it also now includes menswear. Hope, Brooke, and Liam feel that HFTF is the obvious choice, while Steffy tried to prove the contrary. Ultimately, Ridge chose Intimates.

He told Brooke, Hope, and Steffy to stay behind. Brooke was furious and said that he had chosen his daughter over his. He reiterated that it was a business decision and that HFTF would not be abandoned. Brooke stormed out, and Steffy was left to comfort her dad. She said that Brooke’s business sense would kick in later.

Bill confides in Justin about Brooke’s offer of assistance with Katie and makes a prediction about Ridge. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/oWcCg4IrHU #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/ZXWIipabY4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 11, 2018

Brooke & Bill Get Closer

This time Brooke and Bill bump into each other at a restaurant. By the look on Brooke’s face, it’s obvious to Bill that Ridge chose the Intimates line. He tells her that he’s not surprised that the dressmaker chose his daughter and reassures her that he will be there for if she needs anything. Brooke said that he was nice and thanked him. He says that they will always love and care for each other. Bill said he will always be there for Brooke. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.