Meghan Markle’s Sister Samantha Reportedly Called Her A ‘DuchA**,’ Compared Her To Trump In Latest Rant,

Ever since joining the British royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has been shot straight into stardom and into the spotlight. But the former Suits star didn’t come alone.

In her latest Twitter rant, the duchess’s older half-sister, Samantha Grant, labeled Markle a “DuchA**” over her treatment of their father, Thomas Markle, according to the Evening Standard. Grant also added that people can’t see the negative traits in Markle much like people are blinded by President Donald Trump, the Standard noted.

“I am not candy coating anything anymore! The DUCHA** should be human to our father who has given her everything… He was the one who was always there for her. Fake waves and smiles can stop. The duchA** can bow to the daddy,” Grant, also known as Samantha Markle, wrote on her Twitter, as per the Evening.

Grant’s Twitter is set to private, so only those she allows to follow her are able to see her posts.

In an earlier Tweet, Grant, 53, said that the public perception of the duchess is clouded by her fame and social status, which prevent people from seeing her for what she is in a similar way people are incapable of acknowledging Trump’s faults.

“People need to stop being so blinded by glare of celebrity status and wealth,” she wrote, as quoted by the Evening.“Trump said he could shoot someone and not lose votes. The same mentality applies to my sister. People believe anything and still follow in an ant line.”

Grant has been outspoken about how she feels toward her half-sister in the past, especially as it relates to Markle’s relationship with their father, who has been suffering from heart problems, according to a previous Evening Standard report. In July, Grant went on another Twitter rant in which she said Markle was ignoring her father’s health concerns, adding that she would hold Markle responsible if their father died.

“Act like a humanitarian act like a woman! If our father dies I’m holding you responsible, Meg,” Grant wrote.

Around the same time, Grant predicted the relationship with Prince Harry would not last, branding Markle selfish and stating she would soon turn her back on her husband as she did to her father, as per the Express.

“If you treat your own father like this, Harry is next,” Grant wrote.

Samantha’s July tweets come after Thomas Markle spoke to the press, revealing what he wished he could have said at his daughter’s wedding, which he contends he was not invited to, as reported by the Daily Mail.