Hurricane Florence Won’t Be The Last To Hit The US This Season As More Form In Its Wake

While all eyes are currently on Hurricane Florence and her trajectory towards the east coast of the U.S., more hurricanes are brewing behind her, according to a report by CNN. Monday marked the height of hurricane season in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Isaac is lined up behind Florence, and as of 5 p.m. Monday, was still only a “small hurricane,” per the National Hurricane Center. “Weakening is forecast to begin by the middle of the week as Isaac approaches the Lesser Antilles.”

Puerto Rico is predicted to be lashed by strong winds accompanying Isaac by Thursday evening. The winds are expected to be between 39 and 73 mph, below hurricane force winds. At this stage there are no coastal warnings in effect for Isaac.

Hurricane Helene is following in the wake of Isaac. At this stage, Helene is still actually closer to Africa. She is predicted to head north in the Atlantic, with no chance of landfall in the US. Sustained winds are currently being measured at 105 mph.

“Some strengthening is possible during the next 12 to 24 hours, but gradual weakening should begin thereafter,” the hurricane center said.

While tremendous attention is being paid to Florence (and rightfully so), struggling hurricane Isaac is headed into the Caribbean. Lots of uncertainty in track solutions with many models of different intensity pealing Isaac off to the north. Can't write off Isaac. #SetzerSays pic.twitter.com/bEULEWUNVm — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) September 10, 2018

Tropical Storm Olivia is based in the Pacific, and at this stage is headed towards Hawaii. Tropical storm warnings and watches have already been issued for the area. This means that tropical storm conditions are expected to make landfall between 36- and 48-hours.

On Monday afternoon, the wind speeds were at approximately 70 mph, when it was downgraded after having been initially classed as a Category 1 hurricane.

“Please keep in mind that the difference between a Cat 1 and a TS is only 5mph!” the National Weather Service office in Honolulu said. “The threat of damaging winds, flooding rain, high surf, and storm surge still remains. No change to watches/warnings. Don’t let your guards down!”

Olivia is expected to continue to weaken as she approaches land, but could still generate large swells that could cause damage just weeks after Hurricanes Hector and Lane missed the islands by inches. The storm is also expected to bring rains of between 10 and 15 inches.

Gov. David Ige has signed an emergency proclamation that will ” provide relief for disaster damages, losses and suffering and to protect the health, safety and welfare of the people” as Olivia approaches the islands.