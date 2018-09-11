Mac Miller Autopsy Complete, No Cause Of Death Is Recorded Yet As Additional Tests Are Ordered

While the coroner is still awaiting test results, Miller's body has been released.

The autopsy on the singer Mac Miller, who died four days ago, has been completed according to People. However, additional tests are required before a cause of death will be issued.

“The autopsy was completed and a cause of death has been deferred pending additional tests. His body has been released,” Los Angeles County coroner’s spokeswoman Sarah Ardalani said, according to People.

Ardalani also stated that the official cause of death may not be announced for weeks or even months. This is due to them awaiting the results from the additional laboratory tests being conducted. The results of these will likely confirm Miller’s cause of death. Previously, People had revealed that Mac Miller “had gone into cardiac arrest after appearing to suffer a drug overdose.”

TMZ reports that Mac Miller’s home had been “swept clean” of evidence of drug use and, as a result, police only found a small amount of “white powder” in the singer’s home.

Mac Miller, the 26-year-old hip-hop star, was born Malcolm McCormick. He was found dead in his Studio City, California, home on Friday. Miller had previously been linked to the singer Ariana Grande. However, the pair split in May with Grande confirming it via her Instagram account on May 10 according to Billboard.

Generated by IJG JPEG Library Dave Hogan / Getty Images

“This is one of my best friends in the whole world and favorite people on the planet,” Grande wrote on her Instagram story. “I respect and adore him endlessly and am grateful to have him in my life in any form, at all times regardless of how our relationship changes or what the universe holds for each of us!”

Since then, it has been reported that Mac Miller struggled with their breakup. Prior to his death on Friday, People reports that Miller spent Thursday evening “watching football with friends.”

An insider confirmed to People that Miller “was just out with friends watching the game.” One friend, who was reportedly present that night, also stated that there was nothing special about that evening, even though they considered Miller to be in a fragile state.

“Everyone who he worked with was aware that he was delicate, but thought it was because of the new album, nerves, nothing like this,” they said.

It is unclear yet whether Miller’s death is to be considered a suicide. However, previously, Mac Miller had spoken publicly about his struggle with sobriety as well as admitting he also battled depression.

Regardless of his breakup, Mac Miller still managed to complete a fifth album prior to his death. The album, titled Swimming, was released on August 3.