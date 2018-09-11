‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Belle & John Have A Tense Discussion, Paul Gets Horrible News

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, September 11, 2018, reveal that there will be a lot of bad news in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Belle Black Brady (Martha Madison) and her father, John Black (Drake Hogestyn), will have a very tense conversation about the medical care of their beloved Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall).

As many Days of Our Lives fans watched on Monday, Belle found legal documents revealing that her mother did not want to be kept alive by machines if the time ever came. She also left Belle in charge of making sure her wishes were carried out. Now that Marlena is in the situation where she has been put on life support, Belle will realize that there is nothing she can do but to bring the paperwork to the attention of Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans).

However, Marlena’s husband, John Black, may have something to say about all of this. Fans will see John and Belle get into a heated debate about whether or not it is in the best interest of Marlena to be kept on the machines, or if they should make the legal documents known to hospital personnel. It seems that John isn’t ready to let the love of his life go, and he and Belle will be butting heads for a while on the issue.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see more interaction between Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) and Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo). At the beginning of the week, Bonnie told Lucas that their one-night stand resulted in a pregnancy, and that he fathered her baby daughter. Lucas didn’t believe her until Bonnie’s friend, Sheila, came strutting in with a baby. Now, Bonnie will expect Lucas to help her gain her freedom.

Elsewhere in Salem, Kayla Brady will advise her friend, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) to come clean to Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) with the truth about why Nicole Walker (Ariane Zucker) really left Salem. The bombshell could jeopardize their relationship.

Days of Our Lives fans will also see Paul Narita (Christopher Sean) get some horrible news. After falling out of a window during a struggle with Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), Paul was rushed to the hospital. However, he revealed to doctors that he couldn’t feel his legs. Some tests were run, and it seems that Paul will get bad news, and likely find out that he may be paralyzed.

Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.