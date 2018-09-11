Pauly D Speaks Out About Ex-Girlfriend Aubrey O’Day’s Comments

Just days after former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O’Day opened up about her relationship with Jersey Shore cast member Pauly D, Pauly is ready to set the record straight. In an exclusive interview with Us Weekly, the 38-year-old said that O’Day’s comments were harsh and biting.

“I was shocked when I heard it at the time on the show, but hearing it now, saying that she was ‘tortured,’ well it’s a good thing we’re not together anymore,” said Pauly in his interview on Monday. “That’s such a strong word to say like she’s a bit dramatic. When she said that I was looking at the comments, and it’s like these people, they can see right through her. … Torture’s a big word.”

Pauly, whose legal name is Paul Delvecchio, was responding to O’Day’s comment that she “truly felt tortured” in her relationship with Pauly. The pair dated from February 2016 to July 2017 after meeting on the reality show Famously Single. Though the pair recently filmed Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, O’Day felt that her relationship with Paul was problematic.

“I was feeling suffocated, and losing my identity, and I was really hoping for a new environment, to get some fresh perspective,” O’Day said, referring to her choice to film Marriage Boot Camp. She added that there had not been much communication or dialogue in their relationship. As the Inquisitr previously reported, O’Day said that Pauly was a strict partner who had a set of rules she had to follow.

“The rules needed to be followed and when they weren’t, you were punished,” O’Day said. “I come from an abusive childhood that I’m still processing and I think that person inside of me that hasn’t quite healed was attracted to the chaos of constantly proving yourself to someone and when they were disappointed in you, fighting harder for their approval.”

But Pauly said the rules O’Day was referring to was just about being faithful in their relationship.

“Rules of a relationship? Yeah, you can’t hook up with other guys,” Pauly said. “I don’t see them as rules. It’s just life. When you’re in a relationship, you don’t do certain things.”

Pauly added that he has no hard feelings towards O’Day. He said that he is happy now and that he hopes O’Day is too. The show that the pair was featured on, Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, airs on WE tv Friday night at 9 p.m.