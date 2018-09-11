Alec Baldwin Gives Relationship Advice To His Niece, Hailey Baldwin, And Justin Bieber

Uncle knows best!

At a recent appearance at the Toronto International Film Festival, Alec Baldwin wasn’t just there to promote his film, The Public, but also to give a little bit of marital advice to his niece, Hailey Baldwin, and her fiance, Justin Bieber. Alec tied the knot to his now-wife, 34-year-old Hilaria Baldwin, in 2012. The pair have had four children together over the course of their marriage, so if anyone knows a thing or two about balancing relationships, it’s Baldwin.

“People who get married young — and they are very young — I want them to just spend time with each other. Obviously, him, in particular, has this crazy superstar career,” he told People.

“I’m quite a bit older than both of them, but I got married recently, a few years ago. And my wife and I had four kids in four-and-a-half years. We have a lot of little kids.”

Alec is also the father of model Ireland Baldwin, whom he shares with ex-wife Kim Basinger. So now that he is the father to five children, especially four under the age of 5, he has prioritized family over work.

“The thing is, all the work I do now is based on my family,” the actor explained. “There’s movies I got offered where they say, ‘Come leave town for five weeks. And no, we can’t travel your family with you. We don’t have that in the budget.’ And I pass because I don’t want to be away from my family. And I hope they realize that.”

And at the end of the day, Baldwin’s advice is pretty plain and simple for his niece.

“If you want to have a successful marriage, you have to be together. You gotta stay together.”

As the Inquisitr reported back in July, Justin Bieber popped the question to Hailey, who was then his girlfriend of only one month. The pair had previously dated back in 2015. Justin popped the question to the blonde-haired beauty while they were vacationing together in the Bahamas. According to witnesses, Justin’s security team made onlookers put away their phones before the pop star got down on one knee and asked Baldwin for her hand in marriage.

After much speculation, Justin was the one to eventually confirm the pair’s engagement to fans by posting a photo of himself and Hailey on his Instagram page. In the black and white photo, Baldwin sits on Bieber’s lap as she plants a big kiss on his cheek. Justin smiles as he looks off into the distance and the couple just appear to be happy.

Along with the sweet photo came a sweet caption, with Justin telling his followers how much Hailey means to him.

“Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY,” he wrote.

Bieber then went on to call Baldwin the “love of my life” as he promised to protect her and their future family.

So far, no wedding date has been set.