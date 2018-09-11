‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday, September 10: Who’s Jack’s Daddy?

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, September 10, brings an almost disgusting truth for Jack. Plus, Sharon has significant doubts about Tessa, and Rey decides to make his move.

Jack (Peter Bergman) lamented the fact that Billy (Jason Thompson) and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) moved into the Abbott mansion to Lauren (Tracey Bregman). Despite the awkwardness of that situation, Jack felt certain that coming back home to help Dina (Marla Adams) was precisely what he needed to do. Lauren felt highly annoyed that Billy and Phyllis ditched work for Vegas and gambling.

Eventually, Jack pulled out the picture he found in Dina’s safe deposit box and told Lauren he thinks his dad is in it. A shocked and somewhat disgusted Lauren said her dad was also in the image. Yuck! Eventually, Lauren got out a blood type calculator and then proved that they couldn’t be brother and sister, so that’s two cases of incest that this Y&R history rewrite avoided. Whew! They eventually narrowed down the possibility to one man, and now Jack is on a mission to find out who he is.

Meanwhile, Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) had lunch with Victor (Eric Braeden). They got to know each other a bit better, and Victor declared that he likes Rey better than his brother Arturo (Jason Canela). That could have something to do with the fact that Arturo slept with Victor’s wife Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and then moved right on to Victor’s daughter Abby (Melissa Ordway).

Today on #YR, Billy takes a walk on the wild side and Lauren offers Jack inside information. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/WzWDdY66gP pic.twitter.com/9Mz4o3nri1 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 11, 2018

Speaking of Nikki, she told a lie when the topic of Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) Dark Horse launch party came up. She claimed she had no idea her son planned to hold an event, but of course, Nick invited her, so she merely tried to shield Victor from that information. In the end, Rey called somebody and announced that he planned to make his move tomorrow.

In Vegas, Billy’s behavior worried Phyllis, but she tried her hardest to be the supportive girlfriend that Billy wanted. Even so, his gung-ho behavior towards gambling concerned her because she knows he’s a recovering gambling addict, and it is likely this can only end in fiasco. When Billy wanted to extend their time in Vegas, Phyllis reluctantly agreed to avoid looking too square.

Finally, Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) begged Sharon (Sharon Case) for a considerable advance on her salary at Crimson Lights. Suspicious, Sharon declined to give her daughter Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) girlfriend any money. Tessa’s story about why she needs the money failed to convince anybody in Genoa City aside from maybe Mariah. However, even Mariah has her doubts especially after Sharon expressed her worry about why Tessa came back.

Unlucky in love, Mariah desperately wanted to believe Tessa came back just to be with her, but with each passing day, believing that gets harder and harder.

