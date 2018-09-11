‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Tuesday, September 11: Nick’s Shocking Arrest!

Rey reveals his true identity and then reads Nick his rights.

Nick’s (Joshua Morrow) big night takes an unforeseen turn when Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) shows who he really is, according to She Knows Soaps. Nick launches his company Dark Horse complete with a fancy new office space. Even Victor (Eric Braeden) manages to crash the party and, of course, makes things all about him. The Mustache also gets a jab in by explaining how Nick is using everything he learned from Victor over the years. That certainly won’t go over well.

When Nick finally gets to speak, he gets some jabs in at dear old dad by discussing ethics and big surprises coming from somebody named “Newman.” Nick plans to do good things with Dark Horse and help provide money for low-income housing among other exciting and good things to come. Just when it looks like Nick may come out on top again, Rey shows up and announces that he’s not really who he’s said he was all these weeks. In fact, he’s Detective Rey Rosales, and he arrests Nick!

Not only is this detail a considerable blow to Nick and his company, but it could also cause problems between Arturo (Jason Canela) and Abby (Melissa Ordway). Plus, it will undoubtedly send Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case), Victoria (Amelia Heinle), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) into a tailspin as they learn that Nick’s been arrested in connection with J.T.’s disappearance.

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) and Kyle (Michael Mealor) get passionate as she attempts to pay off her losing bet. The thing is, Kyle seems to have had it with Summer’s cavalier attitude. It looks as though he might not even collect on his winnings even though he booked a suite for them at the Club for the night. He actually registered them as Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

When Kyle begins to heat things up with a kiss, Summer insists on getting right down to business — the sex. Her attitude puts Kyle off, and he asks her to put on black lingerie, which she’s all too happy to do. However, when she returns, a disappointed Kyle pretends to be asleep. If he ends up not making Summer pay up, she could end up experiencing a surprising pain over Kyle’s unexpected rejection.