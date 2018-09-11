‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8: Lawsuit Between Nikolaj Coster-Waldau And Manager Reveal Jaime Lannister Episodes

According to legal documents, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau is being paid for six episodes in the final season of 'Game of Thrones.'

While the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones is still a long way off yet, fans are trying to glean any information they can about Season 8. Of course, the most unlikely place seems to have revealed news about Jaime Lannister as the actor who plays him, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, heads to court with a former manager, Jill Littman.

According to BGR, Jaime Lannister was only set to appear in four episodes of Season 8 of Game of Thrones. This would mean he would not be present in two of the episodes, with BGR suggesting it would be the final two episodes of the season from which Jaime would be absent. Fans had speculated on this news and were concerned Jaime would die and, as a result of this, not be seen in the final two episodes of the hit epic fantasy series.

However, a lawsuit between Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Jill Littman saw details of Nikolaj’s earnings being requested. As a result of this, it has now been revealed that Nikolaj will be paid for all six episodes of Season 8 of Game of Thrones. Deadline published these documents online pertaining to Coster-Waldau’s earnings.

HBO

The documents initially revealed in Chart C that Nikolaj was paid for four episodes for the final season of Game of Thrones. However, as Digital Spy points out, further on in the document, it is revealed that he is actually being paid for six episodes since two further episodes are added separately at the end of the chart.

While fans are now excited to learn that Nikolaj is being paid for all six Season 8 episodes of Game of Thrones, it may not necessarily mean he will appear in all of them. For instance, Nikolaj could still only be appearing in four episodes of Game of Thrones Season 8 and his pay has been adjusted to meet the level of his fellow top-tier cast members. In addition, Jaime could have been originally written to only appear in four episodes, but the writers changed the script or final editing could have seen Jaime appearing in all six episodes when that wasn’t originally planned.

Digital Spy did approach Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and HBO in regard to a statement on this matter and both declined to comment. So, for now, fans will just have to wait until Season 8 of Game of Thrones airs next year to find out the fate of Jaime Lannister.

The final season of Game of Thrones will premiere on HBO in the first half of 2019.