Sharon Osbourne Casts Doubt On The Future Of ‘The Talk’ Amid CBS Shakeup

The longtime CBS co-host says everyone is nervous about their jobs after Les Moonves' exit.

Sharon Osbourne is giving fans of The Talk something to talk about. On what should have been a triumphant day for the Emmy-winning CBS talk show, the Season 9 premiere was overshadowed by the resignation of network CEO Les Moonves, who is also the husband of The Talk‘s moderator, Julie Chen.

Osbourne headed The Talk premiere, describing it as “a bittersweet day” just hours after Moonves stepped down from CBS amid a cascade of sexual misconduct allegations from 12 women. The Talk host, who along with Chen and Sara Gilbert has been a panelist on the show since its debut in 2010, said it was “embarrassing and upsetting” to have to talk about Chen’s husband on the air, then went on to hint at the demise of the CBS chatfest with Moonves now gone.

Osbourne started off by announcing that Julie Chen would not be joining her and co-hosts Sara Gilbert, Sheryl Underwood, and Eve for the Season 9 premiere because she was taking time off to be with her family. Osbourne then began talking about her former boss, saying she only knew Moonves in a “superficial” way.

“I know nothing about the man other than that he’s Julie’s husband… the most powerful man in TV,” Osbourne said, per Fox News.

With Moonves out and six new board members in, Osbourne revealed everyone at the network is in fear for their jobs. The wife of Ozzy Osbourne also strongly hinted that she is worried about the future of The Talk.

“When a new regime comes into a company, we all know they sweep clean. Everybody here at CBS is nervous about their jobs. Yes, the ladies at the table will go on and probably find another show if our show – please God it’s not taken off – we’ll always find another job. Nobody’s in the position yet.”

Osbourne clarified her statement by adding, “It’s just, historically, when someone new comes in, things change.”

With Chen taking time away from The Talk, many are wondering how she’ll handle the other show she is currently helming, CBS’ Big Brother, which wraps in two weeks. In a statement about her absence, Chen confirmed she will be hosting this week’s live Big Brother double eviction episode, according to Variety.

“I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family. I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother.“

Julie Chen married Les Moonves in 2004 when she was already the host of The Early Show and Big Brother on CBS. She then scored the high-profile role as moderator on The Talk in 2010. With her husband now gone, not only is Chen’s future at the network in question but so is the future of her CBS shows.

In addition to Osbourne’s tease about the possible ramifications for The Talk, Chen’s baby, Big Brother, has yet to be renewed for a 21st season. The show’s landmark 20th season ends on Sept. 26.

