‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Spoiler: New Leaked On-Set Image Of Carol Reveals Another Potential Time Jump

If Carol really has grown her hair, it means fans are in for two time jumps in Season 9 of 'The Walking Dead.'

New leaked images from on-set of Season 9 of AMC’s The Walking Dead appear to show Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) with long flowing locks. Now fans are wondering if there will be a second, more significant time jump in the upcoming season.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses AMC’s The Walking Dead, including spoilers for the upcoming Season 9. Please proceed with caution if you wish to avoid these spoilers.

Already, fans are aware there will be a time jump when Season 9 of The Walking Dead premieres in October as per a previous article by the Inquisitr. This time jump is estimated to be about 18 months. However, new images that have been leaked from on-set filming for Season 9 show Carol with long hair, something that would not be possible with just an 18-month time jump. Now fans are wondering if there will be a much more significant time jump in the next season 9f The Walking Dead.

The first image that emerged was hard to identify as the image was taken from a great distance. What appears to be Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) is seen in the front of the image. However, it is the passengers on the horsedrawn wagon behind Daryl that are more interesting. It is unclear who the person on the lefthand side of the wagon is but the woman on the right appears to have long white hair. Man fans speculated that this woman was Carol.

While the above image couldn’t definitively prove that it was Carol with the long hair, many fans speculated regardless. As a result of this, a debate began on social media about which carol fans preferred, the new long-haired Carol of the old version of Carol with her shorter hairstyle.

Now, another image has been leaked from on-set of Season 9 of The Walking Dead and it clearly shows Carol with her long hair. This image was posted by Fandom Found and can be viewed here. The image shows Carol and Ezekiel (Khary Payton) sitting on a wagon.

Therefore, if Carol really does have long hair, it seems like The Walking Dead Season 9 is gearing up to provide another time jump, one that Fandom Found estimates to be between 5-6 years. There is also some speculation that this time jump could occur after Rick Grimes’ (Andrew Lincoln) departure from The Walking Dead. Meaning, this second time jump could occur after or around the mid-season finale.

As yet, none of the officially released images of Carol for the upcoming Season 9 of The Walking Dead shows her with such long locks. Neither has any images of a long-haired Carol appeared in any of the trailers released so far for Season 9. So, it seems like fans will have to tune into the next season to find out how and when Carol grows her hair.

Season 9 of The Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on Sunday, October 7, at 9/8c.