Donald Trump To Hold Second Summit With North Korea After Receiving Letter From Kim Jong-Un

In the first White House press conference in two weeks, Press Secretary Sarah Sanders revealed that President Donald Trump received a letter from North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un. According to Express, President Donald Trump called the letter “very warm, [and] very positive.” In her press conference, Sanders pointed to the recent military parade in Pyongyang on Sunday as a sign that Kim Jong-Un is planning to denuclearize because the parade did not feature any long-range missiles.

Then, Sanders dropped a bombshell regarding the president’s next steps with the North Korean leader. “The primary purpose of the letter was to request and look to schedule another meeting with the president which we are open to and are already in the process of coordinating that.”

Sanders added that the letter showed “a continued commitment to focus on denuclearization of the peninsula.” Now, the White House is reportedly working to schedule a second summit between President Trump and Kim Jong-Un. According to the South China Morning Post, the pair has had an ongoing discussion about the denuclearization of North Korea since their June 12 summit, which took many by surprise. President Trump received harsh criticism after the summit since many felt that there had not been a concrete plan laid out for how the country was planning to denuclearize.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JUNE 12: South Koreans watch on a screen reporting on the U.S. President Trump meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Seoul Railway Station on June 12, 2018, in Seoul, South Korea. U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held the historic meeting on Tuesday morning in Singapore, carrying hopes of ending decades of hostility and the threat of North Korea’s nuclear program. Chung Sung-Jun / Getty Images

Talks of a summit come just days after allegations that Trump was set to post a tweet that had even members of the Pentagon worried that North Korea would attack the United States. Bob Woodward’s new book titled Fear: Trump In The White House claims the existence of a tweet that Trump drafted which said, “we are going to pull our dependents from South Korea – family members of the 28,000 people there.” The tweet referred to the families of individuals who are stationed on the Korean peninsula. Woodward alleges that the tweet had never been sent because the White House received a message that the North Koreans would see it as a sign that the United States would attack them.

“At that moment there was a sense of profound alarm in the Pentagon leadership that, ‘My God, one tweet and we have reliable information that the North Koreans are going to read this as ‘an attack is imminent,'” said Woodward in an interview on CBS’ Sunday Morning.

The relative quiet between North Korea and the United States is an eerie scene, especially since the leaders of each country have traded barbs. Last September, Trump threatened to “totally destroy North Korea.”

There has been no word yet on whether an actual date has been set for the summit.