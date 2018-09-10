Dallas Cowboys News: Dez Bryant Trolls Former Team After Loss To Carolina Panthers

The Cowboys suffered a loss in their opening game, and Dez Bryant enjoyed it.

When the Dallas Cowboys released All-Pro wide receiver Dez Bryant earlier this year, everyone expected him to come back to haunt them in the future. For now, that can’t happen on the field as Bryant simply hasn’t signed with a new team as of yet. With the opening weekend going by and the Dallas Cowboys losing to the Carolina Panthers, Bryant still haunted his old team by trolling them on Twitter.

Dez Bryant has been without a team since being released by the Cowboys since mid-April of this year. Bryant recently went to Cleveland and met with the Browns right before the regular season started, but he ended up leaving without a contract or agreement to play, as reported by the Inquisitr.

The game must still go on, though, and the Dallas Cowboys headed into their season opener against the Carolina Panthers with hopes of starting the season 1-0. Unfortunately for them, they left North Carolina with a 16-8 loss and wondering how to regroup for week two.

After the loss, Bryant, who is an avid Twitter user, took to his social media to comment on the opening season loss for the Cowboys. As reported by ESPN, it may end up being a one-week thing, but he certainly was enjoying himself.

It’s kind of cool calling out all of the signals and knowing which route players are about run ???? — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

One Twitter user made a comment about how the Cowboys would have won if they still had Dez Bryant and Dan Bailey on their roster. Dan Bailey was one of the last cuts made by the Cowboys before the regular season started, and it’s hard to believe that they released one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history.

On Sunday, Bailey’s replacement, Brett Maher, missed his first field goal attempt.

Brett Maher on missing first regular season FG, on the heels of #Cowboys opting to cut Dan Bailey: 'I didn't do my job' READ ➡️ https://t.co/gVob1l89sW pic.twitter.com/fUQEqxbKtd — Patrik Walker [No C] (@VoiceOfTheStar) September 10, 2018

Bryant agreed with the assessment.

Bryant even took it upon himself to let the world know that he wasn’t looking to return to Dallas just to have a job. He did make it known that it wouldn’t be a bad idea for him to play for the New England Patriots or Washington Redskins.

Naw I’m ok.. I rather go somewhere I can show case my skills for real.. if I line up next to Gronk hogan Edelman I’m for sure getting a 1 on 1 match up plus I won’t be getting criticized controlled for expressing my love for the game..Washington is cool as well https://t.co/lywVw8QzIa — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

Halfway through his trolling of the Cowboys, Dez Bryant let everyone know that this may end up being the only time he does this. He said that he wasn’t going to talk about his former team any longer as he didn’t want his comments to be taken the wrong way.

After today I’m done talking about the cowboys if I try to say something good or a factual it always turned out to be negative plus I don’t want it to seem that’s where I’m focused I know the team well so it’s hard not for me to speak .. all I ever cared about was winning — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) September 9, 2018

The Dallas Cowboys suffered an opening season loss to the Carolina Panthers, but there is still a long way to go and nothing saying they won’t rebound. It was obvious that the players and coaches were not thrilled with the outcome, but one former player had a lot of laughs at their expense. Dez Bryant may have spent Sunday evening trolling the Cowboys, but he will likely have more fun lining up against them with another NFL team.