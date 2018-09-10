‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Leah Messer’s Boyfriend Is A Twin, See Jason Jordan With His Brother [Photo]

See a photo of Jason Jordan celebrating his 40th birthday.

Leah Messer celebrated the 40th birthday of her boyfriend, Jason Jordan, days ago and when she did so, she wasn’t alone. Instead, the Teen Mom 2 star was joined by the twin brother of her boyfriend and his significant other.

In a post shared on Instagram on September 8, Messer was seen sitting beside her boyfriend at Rocco’s Ristorante in Ceredo, West Virginia, where they enjoyed a double date.

“Birthday dinner for these crazy twin brothers,” Messer wrote in the caption of her photo, also including the tag of her boyfriend’s private Instagram page.

Messer has been dating Jordan since sometime earlier this year and went public with their relationship in early July on Instagram. At the time, Messer and her kids, including 8-year-old twins Ali and Aleeah Simms and 5-year-old Adalynn Calvert, were seen enjoying time with Jordan and their mother at a beach in Florida.

Messer shares her twins with first husband Corey Simms and her youngest daughter with second husband Jeremy Calvert. Meanwhile, Jordan has one son from a previous relationship.

In July, Us Weekly magazine shared details about Jordan, revealing the 40-year-old was introduced to Messer by one of his cousins, who is a close friend of the Teen Mom 2 star.

“Even though he’s older, they have a lot in common,” an insider explained at the time. “They share the same faith and have gone to church together. They love hiking, cooking and are both very family oriented. He’s very attentive.”

Leah Messer has been extremely private with her personal relationships since enduring two highly publicized divorces on previous seasons of Teen Mom 2. In fact, when the reality star began dating her personal trainer, T. R. Dues, after splitting from Jeremy Calvert, she kept their relationship completely off social media — and completely off Teen Mom 2. Then, after splitting from Dues in early 2016, Messer finally confirmed they had been dating.

As for Messer’s current relationship, the Us Weekly magazine source went on to reveal that the reality star has met the young son of her new man.

“Jason has a 2-year old and Leah has met him,” the source tells Us. “She was a little nervous to introduce him to the kids, but they absolutely love him.”

Leah Messer and her co-stars are currently in production on the upcoming ninth season of Teen Mom 2. The series is expected to make its return to MTV later this year or early next year.