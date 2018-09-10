Sexiest Photos Of Josie Canseco, New Victoria’s Secret Model And Daughter Of Former MLB All-Star Jose Canseco

Josie Canseco has made the cut, and will be walking the runway for Victoria’s Secret this November at their annual fashion show. Canseco is used to the spotlight, having grown up in a famous family. Her father, Jose Canseco, had a long and controversial career in Major League Baseball that included World Series fame and his entanglement in PED use.

Her former Playboy model mother, Jessica Canseco, starred on the reality television show Hollywood Exes for a little while. She and her mother also appeared on The Mother/Daughter Experiment: Celebrity Edition. She is no longer being overpowered by the dimming spotlights of her parents, and as per Harper’s Bazaar she has become a star in her own right.

Josie, the name she models under, is regarded as a hardworking model, who maybe parties a little too much now and then. While no one disputes her talent, it is true that her famous family opened some doors for her and helped smooth her entry into the world of high-end modeling. She had the opportunity to skip over some of the grittier work in the industry to go straight to work on some more established campaigns such as Sherry Hill and Frankie’s Bikinis per Hola.

This wasn’t the first time Josie tried out for the Victoria’s Secret Fashion show. In 2017 she gave it a go, according to W Magazine, but didn’t make the cut. Undaunted, she came back for another try and finally found success. While it is believed Josie isn’t likely to work for the brand after the show much if at all, it will certainly help her land more modeling work.

After missing out on the 2017 VS fashion show, Josie said that she was going to make it in 2018. She hit the gym to tighten and tone, and spent the year between tryouts improving her chops on the runway. It obviously paid off, and she is finally realizing one of her biggest dreams in modeling, and some prime ad campaigns including Coca-Cola.

Josie had been linked to the singer Drake once, but it’s nothing that has gone beyond rumors per TMZ. What they did confirm is that she enjoyed getting a little boozy on a night out with her friends and flashing her bottom, but not enough to be obscene. She actually has been rumored to be romantically linked to very few people since turning 18, so the Drake rumor was hot news for all of a minute.

Despite having a reputation as a bit of a wild child, when it comes to working the runway and being in front of a camera, Josie is a pro, and that is why she landed the Victoria’s Secret gig. With her list of high-end campaigns climbing, and having picked up significant runway experience working Haute Cotoure shows the past year, she is well on her way to becoming a major player in modeling. Good luck on the VS Show, Josie, and success with the winter fashion shows on the way!