‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 14 Preview

Morgan's group survives the Filthy Woman's initial attack as Alicia tries to locate them.

AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, Season 4 Episode 14 delves into Morgan’s group as well as Alicia and Charlie as they struggle to meet up once more.

Episode 14 of Season 4 is titled “MM 54.” The official synopsis from AMC reads as follows.

“Difficult decisions lead the group into uncertainty; Alicia delivers on a promise to Charlie.”

The first part of the synopsis for Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead is likely talking about Morgan’s group and the trouble they are running into with the new antagonist.

As for the second half of the synopsis, we all know that Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has delivered a lot of promises to Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) since Charlie killed Alicia’s brother Nick (Frank Dillane). Let’s just hope that this promise comes from the end of Episode 10 of Season 4 and not one that includes killing the girl.

There are also some teasers and sneak peek videos that AMC has released for Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 4.

The first trailer shows clearly that Morgan (Lennie James) and his new group have survived the attack seen at the end of Episode 13. However, they appear to be on foot now and running for their lives. Alicia and Charlie are also shown in this clip and it appears that they have not yet met up with Morgan’s group.

Ryan Green / AMC

The first sneak peek into Episode 14 shows conflict within Morgan’s group as they try to distance themselves from the infected. As Coming Soon points out, Jim (Aaron Stanford) is determined to leave the group and take his chances by himself. However, Sarah (Mo Collins) wants them all to stay together.

The second sneak peek into the upcoming episode shows the aftermath of the initial attack by Tonya Pinkins’ new character (known only as the Filthy Woman) on Morgan’s group. As the group recovers, the Filthy Woman returns for another attack in Althea’s (Maggie Grace) S.W.A.T. vehicle. However, viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night to find out what happens next.

You can view all of the clips for Episode 13 of Fear the Walking Dead below.

AMC has also released some promotional images from Episode 14. There are only two officially released images so far. The first shows the Filthy Woman. She is entering a vehicle and appears to be ready to talk to someone on the radio. The second image shows Luciana (Danay Garcia) talking to someone on her walkie-talkie. It is unclear yet if the two images are linked and whether Luciana will have contact with the Filthy Woman in Episode 14.

You can view these new Fear the Walking Dead images below.

‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 4 Episode 14 Preview AMC’s ‘Fear the Walking Dead,’ Season 4, Episode 14, ‘MM 54’

Fear the Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 14 (titled “MM 54”) of Season 4 on September 16.